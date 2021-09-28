The annual budget process is a great opportunity for any interested resident to learn more about the Town’s priorities and financial status. In fact, the budget is the primary tool used by the Town Board to prioritize and finance its policy objectives. Town staff have worked to develop the 2022 Town budget since May of this year. The annual budget process begins each year with a preliminary update to our Capital Improvement Plan. This update is closely followed by the Town Board’s strategic planning process, which informs the rest of the budget development process described below.
The Finance Department creates a “base budget” to kick off the budget development process. The base budget reflects the predicted cost of existing services for the coming year. This base budget is generally flat – no significant increases or decreases – except for anticipated cost increases in areas like materials, fuel, construction labor and materials, personnel, and health insurance. After the base budget has been created, each individual department reviews the Town Board Strategic Plan and generates Service Level Proposals. These proposals represent changes in the way we do business and can add costs, reduce costs, add revenue, and/or reduce revenue. The Executive Leadership Team (ELT) reviews the base budget and the Service Level Proposals together, then ranks and discusses the relative priority of each proposal in the context of our overall budget. The ELT includes all of the Town’s department directors, the Assistant Town Administrator, the Public Information Officer, and me. Ultimately, the ELT discussion informs the final recommended budget that I am required by municipal code to submit to the Town Board.
The Town Board will begin to review the Town Administrator’s recommended budget at two budget study sessions, on Sept. 30 (2:30 – 6:30 p.m.) and Oct. 7 (1:00 – 4:00 p.m.). These study sessions are open meetings and can be attended in person or virtually. If you plan to attend either of these meetings in person, please continue to pay attention to the Town’s information releases as the current plan could shift due to COVID-19 precautions. These meetings are also recorded and uploaded to the Town’s YouTube channel in case interested residents are not able to attend the meetings. More information is available atwww.estes.org/boardsandmeetings.
Members of the public are encouraged to submit specific comments on the budget development using the public comment form athttps://dms.estes.org/forms/TownBoardPublicComment (also linked atwww.estes.org/boardsandmeetings) for Town Board and/or during the open public comment period at the beginning of each Town Board meeting. While public comment isn’t included during study sessions, it is an important component of the Oct. 26 and Nov. 9 public hearings, when the Town Board will consider the adoption of the budget. If you are interested in seeing the Town invest money in a particular priority (or decrease investment in a less important area), engaging in the budget process is the best way to have your voice heard.
Our local economy has bounced back from last year’s pandemic-induced downturn in a big way. As of this writing, year-to-date sales tax collections through June are up 37 percent ($2,286,046) from 2019. More specific to our local economic health, year-to-date taxable sales in the 80517 zip code are up by 24 percent ($25,700,756) from 2019. Staff expects the trend of increases over the pre-pandemic receipts from 2019 to continue this year given the robust visitation the community has continued to see through the middle part of September. Even with that positive news, there is still some economic uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, especially with the rise of the Delta variant. Accordingly, staff is taking a conservative approach to budgeting for next year by not projecting significant revenue increases from sales tax.
Our financial standing, as we prepare the 2022 budget, remains strong. The larger-than-expected growth in sales tax collections this year has given the staff an opportunity to recommend significant investments in Town Board priorities, one-time capital expenditures, and staff capacity, while still protecting healthy reserves. Please consider taking time this year to engage with the Town as we craft our budget for next year!
