A Busy Week Of Service

It's August again. And as mayor of Estes Park, I’m busy representing our townspeople at various events and meetings that occur every year at this time. Here’s a quick rundown of some of the places I’ve recently been and a brief glimpse into what I’ve been doing.
Last Friday I was in Denver for a meeting of the Regional Air Quality Council’s board. RACQ is working to improve air quality and protecting Colorado's health, environment and economy through planning, policy development and program implementation in 14 Front Range counties. During the meeting, board members and I reviewed several models pertaining to the Implementation for meeting the current and 2026 National Ambient Air Quality Standards. As part of the review, we discussed the beneficial impact that recent rains have had on the ozone counts of the region.
Mid-day Saturday, I was in Fort Collins for an employee picnic of the Platte River Power Authority. PRPA supplies electricity to Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont and Loveland. It employs nearly 300 people for that purpose. I appreciated having an opportunity to spend informal time with fellow board members and the staff of PRPA. I especially enjoyed seeing the children having fun with the caricature artists, bouncy house, dunk tank and face painters that were a key part of the picnic.
From Fort Collins, I drove to the Larimer County Fairgrounds to help celebrate the 140th anniversary of the Fair. I represented Estes Park at the special gathering to honor that auspicious occasion that the Larimer County Commissioners hosted in a big tent. Elected officials from all over the Front Range were in attendance. As I interacted with them, I thought about the many ways this and other fairs and rodeos bring joy to people and provide support to 4-H programs as well as our Western heritage.
The next day, at 7:00 a.m. I returned to the breakfast tent at the Fairgrounds. There, as part of the annual tradition to serve breakfast that we elected officials look forward to each year, I promptly filled a pot with steaming black coffee, then began making the rounds. As I filled the cups of officials, public and staff I felt a sense of camaraderie. They had come for a breakfast of pancakes, sausage and ham, but found an opportunity to share thoughts and ideas with each other. As I made the rounds I found myself pouring a cup of coffee for John Feyen, the new Larimer County Sheriff. I introduced myself. We exchanged pleasantries. Then he suggested we follow-up by having coffee in Estes sometime soon. Continuing on my rounds, that scenario was oft repeated.
Obviously, being mayor keeps me engaged. I enjoy taking on the challenges that such engagements present, whether they require me thinking about air quality and electricity, hanging with elected officials or pouring coffee. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve, willing to do what’s needed and thankful you put me in a position to do so.
