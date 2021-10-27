It's time to show off our holiday spirit! Decorate your Estes Valley home or business for the holidays and let us put you on a map so community members and visitors can enjoy your hard work as they celebrate the season!
Simply notify us by Dec. 4 by completing the online Yuletide Lights Driving Tour Sign-Up Sheet and complete your decorating by Dec. 7. We recommend keeping your outdoor/window decorations lit as much as possible through New Year's Day, especially 6 to 8 p.m. nightly.
Questions? Contact the Events office at 970-586-6104 or events@estes.org
Once all entries have been collected the Town of Estes Park and Visit Estes Park will create a map that we will share in December!
