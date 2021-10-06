October has been a challenging month for my mayorship. Last October there was COVID-19 pandemic, three wildfires and an evacuation. This October, there is a recall...and the month has just begun.
On Friday, the first day of October, in accordance with section 31-4-502 of the Colorado Revised Statue, I was officially notified that Jackie Williamson, Town Clerk of Estes Park was certifying a petition for recalling me as mayor. According to the notification, John Meissner, Luzia Sahm and Johanna Darden are the petitioners. They have 60 days to submit a petition with 590 valid signatures. And their grounds for recalling me are:
1) Administration “ivory towering” from its inception, initially under the guise of public safety during the COVID pandemic, but now continuing indefinitely, to the extent the Mayor’s Chats, a prominent cornerstone of prior administrations, have not and potentially will never be held, no press conferences scheduled, even virtually, to address questions from local media or taxpayers, then, now or ever.
2) Unwillingness to appoint qualified scientific/medical professionals to local COVID-19 advisory committees, with over-reliance on opinions, advice and direction from business owners/lobbyists for commercial entities regarding mandates, recommendations, and general fund disbursement, to the extent the health and well-being of underrepresented minority populations was and is threatened.
3) Failure to set up local, robust SARS-CoV-2 testing, either Polymerase Chain Reaction, antibody, or antigen-based, thus threatening the health and well- being of underrepresented minorities.
4) Failure to relentlessly advocate for preventative SARS-CoV-s vaccination, while permitting appointed/elected board members to travel by air to high-risk areas or refer in public forums to the vaccine as a ‘death shot’, resulting in at least two preventable community-acquired deaths since vaccines became available.
5) Reliance on specious arguments, including interstate commerce laws, to deflect calls for reprimand or censure of board members who flagrantly and knowingly violated federal safety recommendations.
When I was sworn in as Mayor of Estes Park on April 28, 2020, I pledged, among other things to represent all who live and work here. To do so in an ethical and transparent manner. And to provide fact-based expressions of my positions, early and throughout the deliberative and policymaking processes.
Consistent with my pledge to you then, I now use this opportunity to apprise you about the effort to recall me and the utmost seriousness with which I am giving the matter. Rest assured that I will continue to fully fulfill my mayoral duties and to continue to enthusiastically represent all of the townspeople of Estes Park. Toward that end, as always, call (970) 577-3706 to arrange a meeting with me at the Town Hall or send an email to me at wkoenig@estes.org.
