This week’s featured animal is the white-tailed deer. You will not typically see white-tailed deer in Estes Valley or Rocky Mountain National Park. The deer in this area are mule deer. White-tailed deer, however, do live in Colorado, including as close as Fort Collins, Denver and Granby, so I thought it would be insightful to talk about some of the differences and how to identify them when you do see them down the hill.
1. White-tailed deer are the smallest member of the deer family in North America, ranging in size from 150 to 310 pounds for bucks and 90 to 210 pounds for does.
2. The antlers of white-tailed bucks have a single main beam that grows outward and forward from the base and tines branching off its sides. Occasionally palmated antlers might be observed on these bucks. Mule deer bucks, on the other hand, have antlers that grow outward and up with forked branches.
3. The identifying feature of white-tailed deer is their broad, white tail, especially visible when the tail stands up as the deer runs. Mule deer tails feature a black tip and appear more like a thick rope.
4. Whitetails have dichromatic vision, meaning they only see in two colors—blue and yellow—and are up to 25 times more sensitive to seeing blue than humans. They do not see reds and oranges.
5. Olfactory cells are a specialized sensory cell stimulated by odors (it detects smell). Humans have about five million. Dogs have approximately 220 million. Whitetails have an unbelievable 297 million, making them extremely sensitive to smells.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints and calendars at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
