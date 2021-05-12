The Estes Park Museum gallery is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, May 19, after being closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Museum will resume regular operating hours of Wednesday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. State and county guidelines will be followed, including limiting visitors to ten at a time, encouraging social distancing, following appropriate cleaning and sanitizing schedules, and requiring face coverings. A special welcome back gift will be given to visitors throughout the first week of the gallery reopening while supplies last. Plan a visit today!
During the gallery closure, updates were made to the Museum’s permanent exhibit, such as additional interpretation, technology changes, and the acquisition of a 100-year-old fire cart used by the Estes Valley Volunteer Fire Department (now known as the Estes Valley Fire Protection District).
Additionally, guests will be able to visit the other buildings on the property including the Cobb-Macdonald Cabin and the Historic Boyd Building, which houses the temporary exhibit, Now We Are Very Modern: Estes Park during the 1920s. This exhibit explores the growth, changes, and challenges that Estes Park faced during the tumultuous 1920s.
Staff greatly appreciates all of the volunteers who make it possible to resume operations.
While the Museum gallery was closed to the public, staff was able to:
Diligently clean, rehouse, and update catalog records from the collection of over 30,000 locally significant artifacts (made available to research at estespark.pastperfectonline.com/search)
Oversee a State of Colorado grant to enhance the Birch Ruins and Cabin at the Centennial Open Space at Knoll-Willows
Collaborate with the Estes Valley Library to continue digitizing local newspapers through 1965 that are searchable via the Colorado Historic Newspaper Collection website at coloradohistoricnewspapers.org. Additional funding for this project was made possible by the Town of Estes Park, The Estes Park Museum Friends & Foundation, Inc., and the Estes Valley Library Friends & Foundation
Plan future exhibits
Prepare the Museum Annex to designate separate collections storage areas and prepare for a public use research area in 2021
Administer a public survey to capture the local experience of COVID-19 (participate in the survey at estes.org/museum)
Continue reference services via telephone and email communication
The Estes Park Museum initiated virtual programming in August 2020 and will continue to offer public programs virtually at this time. Stay up-to-date with Museum programs and happenings on the Estes Park Museum’s website. Many programs comprising of oral history recordings, the 1917 Book Club, and Estes Park Then & Now presentations were recorded and can be accessed via the Museum’s YouTube channel.
