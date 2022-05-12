Better Together For Estes Park

This past week I attended two events that served as powerful reminders for me about how when the townspeople of Estes Park come together good things happen.
One event was the Cinco de Mayo celebration held at the Event Center. Olga Rojas and her family were hosts of the annual celebration that had generous support from Crossroads Ministry, Mountain Home Café, Visit Estes Park and the Town of Estes Park. It attracted 500 people. All coming together for the purpose of sharing cultural traditions, food, music and dancing.
The other event was the Estes Park Duck Race. The idea for the race, now in its 34th year, originated over a meal shared by four Rotarians—
Nick Kane, Mike McDonald, Steve Nagel and Stan Pratt—seeking to raise funds for Estes Park’s charities while expanding the tourist season here. Their proposition for the race was straightforward. Businesses would donate prizes. People would purchase ducks. Ducks would float down the Fall River. As they did, ducks would encounter hazards— eddies, rocks, whirlpools and so on. The first several ducks that’d finish, would win prizes for their owners. Throughout, beginning to end, Rotarians and volunteers would play assorted roles. For instance, this year Kirby Nelson-Hazelton, the Town’s newest trustee, played the role of Piper. Announcing the lead duck’s progress and the hazards it encountered until crossing the finish line at George Hix Riverside Plaza.
The turnout this year was the largest in the race’s history. So, as I walked along the race course, I wasn’t surprised to see hundreds of people standing river side, watching ducks float by. As I walked, periodically I stopped to talk with people. Many told coming here from another town, city or state just for the race. A few said they also come here for the 4th of July or Christmas parades, or other events. Most made a point of mentioning Estes Park’s beauty and friendly townspeople. Approaching the finish line in the downtown area, I noticed a large number of people shopping, talking and laughing.
Engaging in the Cinco de Mayo and Duck Race festivities left me acutely aware that the positive energy I felt at the Event Center and along Fall River, stands in contrast to the unrest and malice currently permeating other parts of the world. This stark contrast is possible because of a never-ceasing capacity of the diverse people who live, work and visit Estes Park to join together to celebrate events and each other. Mejor juntos por Estes Park.
