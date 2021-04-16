Youth In Action (YIA) announces a grant for local nonprofit organizations and Estes Park High School clubs. The purpose of the grant is to give local nonprofits and/or clubs the opportunity to pursue projects to further their own mission and the community as a whole, while also providing learning opportunities for local youth.
YIA students recently collaborated with the Estes Chamber of Commerce to execute the Coolest Dog Contest. Their efforts earned them the funding for this Shark Tank community grant process.
The young “Sharks” of YIA developed the criteria and expectations for the grant. They will review proposals and invite finalists to pitch their projects in a Shark Tank style event. YIA “Sharks” will use the in-person presentations to answer final questions and make their decisions on awarding a total of $2000 to one or more local projects. All COVID safety protocols will be followed for this event.
● Applicants must be a 501c3 nonprofit entity in good standing or an Estes Park High School club.
● Requests will be accepted for up to $2000. Awards may be split among deserving organizations.
● Projects must benefit youth of any/all ages in the Estes Park community and be implemented within one year.
Projects that received funding in 2019 include: The Estes Park Cycling Coalition for a self-serve bike repair stand in the bike park and the Estes Park Learning Place for a youth-produced advertisement video.
Deadline for submission is May 1, 2021. Shark Tank will take place the week of May 17 at the Estes Park High School. YIA will announce grant decisions and present grant awards to nonprofits by the end of May.
Please find the RFP/application online at epnonprofit.org. Any questions may be directed to YIA Leaders, Isabella Fanucchi, fanucim@psdr3.k12.co.us or Mina Honda, hondaml@psdr3.k12.co.us.
