After receiving potentially life-saving treatment at Estes Park Health, a local family decided to give back. They contacted Kevin L. Mullin, Estes Park Health Foundation President, to meet, and, after discussing options, decided to purchase two tourniquet machines from Estes Park Health Foundation’s Wish List.
Their timing was impeccable. Estes Park Health’s sole tourniquet machine had recently stopped working. To complete scheduled surgeries, EPH had to borrow a machine from a facility in the Valley.
“Tourniquet machines control blood loss and/or flows for indicated timeframes and are a critical piece of equipment for EPH’s surgical unit,” said Gary Nelson, Director of Perioperative Services at EPH. “The impact this donor made by purchasing two tourniquet machines for Estes Park Health will not be forgotten. Without these machines, surgeries on any extremity of the body (fingers, hands, arms, feet, ankles, knees, or legs) in many cases, are not possible. Two machines were purchased so there is redundancy in case of future maintenance needs, so this donor guaranteed surgeries at EPH will not be postponed due to the failure of a tourniquet machine. Everyone in this unit is grateful for their contribution.”
There are many ways a person can show gratitude for services received at Estes Park Health and purchasing an item from EPH Foundation’s Wish List is one possibility. Contact EPH Foundation President Kevin L. Mullin at kmullin@eph.org to learn about items needed at EPH. Other ways to help include donating in honor of a staff member, contributing to the endowment fund, or helping EPH Foundation with their current initiative to bring a new fluoroscopy unit to Estes Park Health. Donations can be made at www.GivetoEPH.org.
Sharing your positive experience with services at Estes Park Health is also valuable. Positive patient stories invigorate the work of EPH Staff and help EPH Foundation Staff when seeking funds from individual and institutional donors. Contact EPH Foundation Director of Communications Kaci Yoh at kyoh@eph.org to share your story. She will ensure your positive message is conveyed to the care providers who had an impact on your health care.
