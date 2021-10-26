Estes Valley Land Trust Hires New Business Manager

The Estes Valley Land Trust (EVLT) has hired its first-ever Business Manager as the organization continues to evolve to serve the needs of the community. Joanna Maggetti joins the land trust with a breadth of experience in environmental nonprofit management, financial accounting, and fundraising. Most recently, Joanna worked in a leadership role at a nonprofit supporting Redwood National Park, in northern California. “Having relocated from a national park gateway town, I truly understand the unique pressures that tourism and development can have on a community and its landscapes,” Joanna shared.
As Business Manager, Joanna will play a supportive role managing all administrative and financial functions at the land trust. This new position will expand EVLT’s capacity to take on new projects. “The land trust is so fortunate to have Joanna as our Business Manager, her strengths align with the land trust’s core values,” said Executive Director Jeffrey Boring. “Hiring Joanna will allow the land trust to dedicate more resources toward our goal of conserving another 5,000 acres of land.”
Please join EVLT in welcoming Joanna to the community. “I’m so grateful to be joining the EVLT, especially at such a pivotal and inspiring time in the organization’s history” Joanna said.
About the Estes Valley Land Trust - Founded in 1987 by Estes Park residents, the Estes Valley Land Trust is a local community-driven organization dedicated to preserving land in the Estes Valley. The land trust works alongside local landowners to preserve lands with significant environmental and cultural resources for the benefit of current and future generations. The land trust is nationally recognized and our work is funded in part by generous donations from more than 400 members. Additional information can be found at evlandtrust.org.
