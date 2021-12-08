In January, the Town Board will consider asking the voters to help the Town solve a significant and growing problem with how Town revenues may be spent.
The Colorado Taxpayers Bill of Rights (TABOR) was approved by voters in 1992 as an amendment to the State Constitution. Among other restrictions, TABOR places limitations on revenues that a government in Colorado can generate and retain. An allowable base revenue amount was calculated in 1992 and each year, the Town must roll forward this base and adjust it for two factors: 1) the annual change in the Denver-Boulder Consumer Price Index for all items and all urban consumers, and 2) the percent change in actual value of all real property in the Town. Historically, this adjustment has resulted in a 3 to 5 percent annual increase to the Town’s allowable base revenue. Any revenues in excess of this base-revenue amount must be refunded to taxpayers.
Local communities may choose to vote to allow their local government to keep and spend revenue received in excess of the TABOR limits established through the adjusted base revenue. This allows local governments to recognize increased revenues from increased economic activity that can be used to fund government operations without having to ask the community to raise the tax rate itself. These voter-approved ballot initiatives are commonly referred to as “de-Brucing” measures and do not exempt the community from TABOR entirely, they merely allow the Town to retain and use these excess funds as specified in the ballot measure itself.
According to the Bell Policy Center, 51 out of the 64 counties, 230 out of the 274 municipalities, and 174 school districts in Colorado have de-Bruced since TABOR’s inception in 1992. De-Brucing measures are especially critical in communities seeing significant growth in local economic activity and corresponding demand for services. This is certainly true for the Town of Estes Park, as we have seen significant growth in our economy and in the demand for services over the past 20 years.
Estes Park voters approved a de-Brucing ballot item at the November 7, 2000 election with 2,036 people voting in favor of the item and 823 voting against. This ballot initiative included restrictions that the retained revenue only be used “for the purpose of the acquisition, maintenance, repair and replacement of capital projects including events/recreation facilities, open space, sidewalks, trails, landscaping, and street and parking lot construction, storm drainage, and municipal buildings and facilities.” This approved measure has served us well for the past 21 years, but is now becoming too restrictive of the Town’s ability to be responsive to the needs of our community.
The existing restrictions prevent the Town from using retained revenue to fund most aspects of critical ongoing operations and activities like policing, 911 emergency communications, emergency management, communication to residents, transferring funds to the Estes Valley Fire Protection District, transit, non-capital workforce housing and childcare initiatives, as well as the Town’s internal service functions like finance, human resources, and administration. In this year’s community survey, local residents asked us to maintain or increase funding for many of these services. This has not been a problem for the past 21 years because the Town always had sufficient space under the base-revenue cap to fund these activities without having to dig into the retained revenue enabled by the 2000 ballot measure. This is no longer the case. The community’s need for currently ineligible services, and the costs associated with proving those services, have grown and have outpaced the annual increase to base revenues allowed by TABOR. If we do nothing, the result will be millions of dollars in de-Bruced revenues accumulating that can only be used for the purposes approved in the November 2000 measure while operations in other functions listed above will suffer and may see staffing reduced.
The optimal solution to this challenge is to give the Town Board the authority to use all received tax revenues as needed to remain responsive to the needs of our community. Town Board members are elected by the voters for four-year terms and are responsible to their constituents. Allowing the duly elected Town Board to prioritize how Town tax revenues are spent allows them to carry out the will of the voters who elected them.
The Board will be considering adding a ballot item that, without increasing any tax rate or imposing any new tax, allows for the town to collect, retain and spend or reserve all revenues it receives from all lawful sources to continue to provide services and public facilities and amenities to the community. If the Board approves adding this item to the April 2022 ballot, I would encourage you to consider voting “yes” so that we can continue to provide the exceptional services our town has come to expect. I welcome questions on this complex issue, anytime, by emailing me at tmachalek@estes.org.
