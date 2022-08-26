Seed banks. Citizenship classes. Lending household tools and musical instruments. Community gathering spaces. The possibilities of public libraries are endless. What has been traditionally viewed as quiet, demure accessibility to books is shifting into creative space designed around lifelong, hands-on learning.
As the nature of our world changes, so do the ways we interact with one another, find information, and engage in our communities.
Guided by our 2022 Operating Plan, the Estes Valley Library is currently conducting a Community Needs Assessment, or CNA. What exactly is a CNA? It’s a multifaceted, community-wide survey to gauge the opinions, assumptions, needs, key issues, and assets of the Estes Valley, so that the Library can more effectively target our services and increase our value to you, the taxpayer. Your input is critical to gather before we launch a new Strategic Plan, slated for early next year.
We’ve contracted with Colorado consulting firm Schonoff Evaluation & Analytics throughout the process. Formation and distribution of the survey is assisted by several members of the Estes Valley Library staff and Board of Trustees. Now, we need your participation.
The survey is linked on our website, estesvalleylibrary.org, or you can go directly to bit.ly/EVPLD2022-6. It should only take 8-10 minutes of your time, and all participants are entered to win one of five $100 gift cards, each to a local business. Know that responses are kept anonymous so please be honest, share all feedback and ideas.
Our CNA was released last Wednesday, August 17 – conveniently on the same day as the Estes Park Housing Authority’s housing needs assessment. Both of these surveys are important channels for your input. Share your vision for the future of the Estes Valley. By doing so, you’ll help shape how we better serve you.
As librarian and professor R. David Lankes said, “Bad libraries build collections, good libraries build services, and great libraries build communities. ” We’ll look forward to our continued partnership in building a great public library for – and with – a great community.
