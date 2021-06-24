Earlier this month, the Town Board completed the first draft of the 2022 Town of Estes Park Strategic Plan. This plan is used to clearly define the priorities of the Board and guide staff development of the proposed budget and departmental work plans for the coming year.
The Town’s Strategic Plan consists of a vision, a mission, eight outcome areas, 57 strategic policy statements, and a variety of goals and objectives. Generally speaking, the vision, mission, and outcome areas are relatively stable and have not changed much over the years. These are the fundamental principles that the Town Board is committed to as it oversees the functions of Town government. The vision, mission, and outcome areas are directly supported by strategic policy statements, which are implemented by the goals and objectives.
Strategic policy statements are more detailed explanations of the Board’s policy and philosophy that provide further detail on Board intent for each of the eight outcome areas. For example, under the “Outstanding Community Services” outcome area one strategic policy statement reads “We will support a wide range of housing opportunities with a particular focus on workforce housing.” These statements provide staff with the details needed to develop and propose implementable goals and objectives that will advance the Board’s outcome areas, mission, and vision.
Goals (multi-year timeframe) and objectives (one-year time frame) are where the rubber hits the road and the Town Board’s priorities are implemented. These components of the strategic plan are actionable and have a defined completion date. Continuing with the “Outstanding Community Services” example: the Strategic Policy Statement example above is supported by a Goal to “allocate portion of excess revenue to workforce housing reserve fund.” This multi-year goal is further supported by a one-year objective to “evaluate additional funding streams for the workforce housing reserve fund.” The goals and objectives in the Strategic Plan operationalize the Town Board’s strategic policy statements, outcome areas, mission, and vision.
We are fortunate this year to be in a strong financial position as we craft the strategic plan and budget for 2022. Better-than-expected sales tax receipts in 2020 and robust sales tax collections to-date in 2021 will enable more opportunities for the Town to invest in capital projects, programs, and services. Strategic planning is a critical first step in evaluating and prioritizing all of the potential uses of these public resources.
So far this year, the Town Board has held two Strategic Planning Study Sessions to review its mission, vision, outcome areas, strategic policy statements, goals, and objectives. These meetings, along with a great deal of technical work by Town Departments, have generated the draft 2022 Town Board Strategic Plan. This plan can be found online at estes.org/strategicplan. The final 2022 Town Board Strategic Plan will be considered for adoption at the Sept. 14 Town Board meeting.
Between now and Sept. 14, our focus is on sharing the draft plan with the public and soliciting feedback for the Town Board to consider. Public feedback opportunities are the same this year as they have been in the past. Members of the public are encouraged to submit specific comments on the Strategic Plan using the public comment form at https://dms.estes.org/forms/TownBoardPublicComment (also linked at www.estes.org/boardsandmeetings) for Town Board consideration, or they may speak at the public comment periods at the beginning of each Board meeting. There will also be an opportunity for public comment when the Town Board considers the adoption of the 2022 Strategic Plan. Please take the time to review the plan and let us know what you think!
