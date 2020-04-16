By: Dawn Wilson
Welcome to a new weekly column in “Estes Park News”. Check this column each week to learn fun and interesting facts about the wildlife that calls Estes Valley home, like our popular elk, or animals that pass through on their migration each spring and fall.
The featured animal for this week: coyote.
Coyotes are a local resident in the Estes Valley with several packs found in town and in Rocky Mountain National Park.
1. Coyotes are members of the Canidae family, making them cousins to fox, wolves and your best friend, your dog.
2. Coyotes don’t howl at the moon but rather howl to communicate to their pack and identify territories. Several coyotes performing their chorus of barks, yips and yelps often sound like more animals than there actually are.
3. A coyote pack is often made up of family members, led by an alpha breeding pair with pups from previous years and pups from the current season.
4. The term “wily” refers to the coyote’s high intelligence level.
5. The word “coyote” has Native American origins from the Aztec language word “coyotl.”
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park yearround. You can see more of her work and purchase prints at DawnWilsonPhotography.com.
