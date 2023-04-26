EPH Ballot Box Is Waiting For Your Vote

Most registered voters in the Park Hospital District in the Estes Valley have received their ballots for the May 2nd election for the Board of Directors and Ballot Issue 8A.
As always, you are welcome to mail in your vote. If, however, you would like to place it in a box directly, we have placed a ballot box in the entry way to our lobby at the front of the hospital. You have until 7 p.m. on May 2 to cast your ballot.
This election is important. Estes Park Health wants as many people to vote as possible.
If you have not received a ballot and need a replacement ballot, please contact Deputy Designated Elections Official Rachel Ryan at EPH at rryan@eph.org. You can also call Rachel at 970-577-4470.
The ballot measure – which would not raise taxes — would authorize the Board to enter a multiple year financial obligation that would be part of any affiliation agreement. Estes Park Health is in discussions with other healthcare organizations about enhanced affiliation. Approval of this ballot measure in May would enable these discussions to move forward to agreement.
“We believe increased affiliation with a larger healthcare organization will occur at some point in the future,” said Estes Park Health Board Chairman David Batey. “Estes Park Health leadership is taking an active role in negotiating a future affiliation that accomplishes our goals. We remain committed to providing excellent health care services that will address our community’s health care needs for years into the future.”
Ballot Language
The ballot language is as follows: “Without imposing any new tax or increasing any tax rate, shall Park Hospital District, doing business as Estes Park Health, be authorized to enter into one or more agreements, constituting a multiple fiscal year financial obligation within the meaning of Article X, Section 20(4)(b) of the Colorado Constitution, with one or more nonprofit healthcare providers concerning the ownership, operation, and maintenance of all or any portion of the District’s hospital and other healthcare and related facilities and assets, including the lease or other conveyance from the District of real and personal property, and to pledge all or any portion of the District’s revenues pursuant to such agreements?”
EPH Board of Directors election is also May 2
Six people are running for three seats on the Estes Park Health Board of Directors on the May 2 ballot. Incumbent Board members Steve Alper and Bill Pinkham are running for re-election. Four other people from the community are also on the ballot to win one of the four-year terms on the board. Those self-nominated candidates include Cory Workman, John Meissner, Todd Nardi and Brigitte Foust.
For more information about the ballot issue, log on to eph.org/about-us/board-of-directors/may-2023-board-election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.