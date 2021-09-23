Being a trustee or mayor is a four-year commitment to represent the interests and needs of all the townspeople of Estes Park. Representing the townspeople involves participating in formal meetings with other trustees. Two such meetings are the regular, bi-monthly meetings of the Town Board and study sessions of that board. For both, representation involves what’s done prior to a meeting and during it.
Prior to each meeting, trustees provide direction to staff regarding issues the townspeople are experiencing. Staff respond by researching the issues. They add pertinent issues to the agendas of upcoming meetings. Prior to a meeting, staff send out notices, provide briefing books to trustees, and post a digital version of each book on the Town’s website.
As for the meetings and study sessions of the board, everyone can attend in- person or virtually. During meetings, trustees interact with each other and ask questions of presenters and staff. There is time for public comment during bi- monthly board meetings, but not during study sessions. However, in advance of either type of meeting any person may send a question to a trustee to ask on their behalf.
To understand how all this works, look at the board’s meetings on September 28, 2021. A study session runs from 5:20 to 6:45. Its agenda contains a report by Chief Wolf on the Future of Fire Safety in the Estes Valley, a presentation concerning Fund Balance Policy Review given by Director Hudson, and then from 6:20 to 6:45 trustees and I will discuss holding special meetings with members of the community. If you have questions or thoughts about the agenda items please send them via email to trustees@estes.org.
Following at 7:00, is a regular meeting of the Town Board. Tom Gonzales, Director of Larimer County Health will provide an update regarding the status of COVID-19 in county. After Director Gonzales finishes his remarks, the trustees and I will ask
him questions. It’s my hope that his presentation will answer all my questions. But should that not be the case then I plan to ask unanswered questions.
What impact is COVID-19 and its variants having on urgent care and intensive care units? What percentage of patients in intensive care are unvaccinated? What is the mortality rate of patients related to medical unit stays and ICU on heated high flow respiratory treatment vs. ventilators? How are high COVID rates affecting hospitals’ ability to care for patients admitted for non-COVID causes? Also, as seasons change and people spend more time indoors, will masking reduce the spread of COVID-19? At what vaccination rates, will we attain herd immunity? What effect is Delta, Mu and other variants having on COVID rates?
Since the Town of Estes Park follows Larimer County regulations concerning COVID-19, the answers that Director Gonzales provides Tuesday to us will offer some insight into what we can expect in the month ahead. If you have additional questions for him, please send them to trustees@estes.org.
When I announced my candidacy for becoming mayor of Estes Park, I pledged to represent all the townspeople of Estes Park for the purpose of advancing the common good. I stand by that pledge and ask that you do your part too. Thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.