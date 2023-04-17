The Town of Estes Park is partnering with the Larimer County Household Hazardous Waste Program (HHW) to host a battery collection event on Wednesday, April 26, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., in the Estes Valley Library’s Hondius Room (335 E. Elkhorn Ave.). All batteries contain potentially hazardous materials, and residents are invited to dispose of qualifying batteries at this HHW program event. Participation is free for Larimer County residents.
This inclusive program is being piloted as an educational and service opportunity for Estes Park residents to responsibly recycle small residential batteries. Larimer County will accept only the following types of batteries:
Alkaline (includes magnesium, mercury, silver oxide, and carbon zinc) – This is the most common household battery. Examples include the various sized batteries used in flashlights, hearing aids, radios, and toys.
Rechargeable (includes lithium-ion, nickel-cadmium, and nickel-metal hydride) – These batteries are labeled as rechargeable. Examples include batteries used in cameras, cell phones, and cordless power tools, and those embedded in tablet computers.
Lithium (includes AA and AAA marked as lithium or CR, and coin cell) – These batteries are labeled as primary/metal or lithium. Examples include batteries used in calculators, watches, and small electronics.
Only batteries will be collected; participants must remove them from any devices. For batteries not featured on the list above, Larimer County will provide information on disposal and recycling. Examples of batteries that will not be accepted include automotive/lead acid batteries used in cars and boats; large output lithium-ion batteries used in e-bikes, hoverboards, and electric vehicles batteries; damaged, defective, or recalled (DDR) batteries; THC vape devices; and batteries that are generated from business operations.
For more information about this battery collection pilot program, contact Facilities & Parks Manager Robert Schumaker at rschumaker@estes.org or 970-577-3576.
