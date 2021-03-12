New Loan Officer At Bank Of Estes Park

Bank of Estes Park is pleased to announce a very valuable addition to our management team—Robert Armstrong, Loan Officer. With over three decades as a banking professional, he has done it all—primarily working for small, community banks, including helping launch a de novo bank, but also working for larger banks along the way. His education includes a BS in Finance and Business Administration from the University of Maryland, and various banking schools over the years.
Robert strongly believes in the partnership of businesses, professionals, and residents, working together to build a healthy economy and improve the quality of life in a community. Highlights from his past service include a wide variety of community and museum board positions. He is joining the board of the Estes Chamber of Commerce, and will be very involved in the community in many ways, as is the tradition at Bank of Estes Park.
Robert moved to Estes Park from Boulder last summer with his wife and daughter, and they are all looking forward to hiking and enjoying all of the beauty that Estes Park has to offer. We love adding this new local resident to our team at the only truly local bank in Estes Valley, and we’re sure you will like him as much as we do.
We believe that our expertise, service level, products, pricing, and support of our community are unrivaled. From 1965 to now, we remain the only truly local bank in Estes Valley, and we appreciate your business and support—Robert is here and ready to exceed your expectations for your banking and borrowing needs.
