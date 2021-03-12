Estes Park Health now has two general surgeons employed through Estes Park Health to provide the community with 24/7 surgical care: Jennifer McLellan, MD, and Scott Woodard, MD. This replaces the contracted Rural Physicians Group “surgicalist” program that has provided general surgery for the last couple of years.
Dr. McLellan has been living and working in Estes Park since December 2019 as a contracted surgicalist through Rural Physicians Group. We’re very pleased to say that, since December 2020, Dr. McLellan has been employed directly through Estes Park Health.
Dr. Woodard was the general surgeon at Estes Park Health from the years of 2000 to 2018. After practicing wound care for two years, he has decided to come back to the world of general surgery, while still maintaining a wound care practice here.
Drs. McLellan and Woodard are excited to work as a team to provide the surgical care for our Estes community. They’ll offer a variety of services including, but not limited, to:
· Cholecystectomy
· Appendectomy
· Hernia surgery
· Certain breast surgeries
· Power port insertion/removal
· Hemorrhoid surgery
· Laparoscopic colon resection for cancer or diverticulitis
· Surgery for small bowel obstruction
· Paracentesis/thoracentesis
· Skin lesion/cancer biopsies and excision
· Lymph node biopsies/excision
· Lipomas, sebaceous cysts, abscess, hematoma
· Colonoscopy (screening and diagnostic) and upper endoscopy
· Trauma evaluation, chest tubes, and surgery if indicated
· Wound care through the
EPH Wound Care Clinic
Jennifer McLellan, MD
Scott Woodard, MD
