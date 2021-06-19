By: Denise Lord, Restorative Justice Manager/Executive Director
Relationships are the heart of our community. Estes Valley Restorative Justice Partnership (EVRJP) facilitates proactive and responsive processes that enhance cooperation, encourage understanding and strengthen relationships. Whether working to repair the harm of a crime, bringing parties together to work out sustainable solutions, or providing proactive support to build community connections, elevate conversation or promote positive decision-making -- EVRJP is helping to build and repair relationships.
Help build local capacity to engage restoratively. Support EVRJP in building and repairing community through sponsorship of their 10th Annual Golf for Justice Tournament.
Various levels of event sponsorship are available, and start as low as $100. Benefits include banner display, sign/logo recognition on the course, acknowledgment in the program, and name/logo featured on the tournament website. Support EVRJP while marketing your services to tournament participants. Sponsorship provides an opportunity for individuals, businesses and organizations to promote their own services, show support for local restorative justice practices, and contribute to building and repairing community.
The 2021 Golf for Justice Tournament will be held Friday, July 30 at the Estes Park 18-Hole Golf Course, located at 1480 Golf Course Road. Learn more about EVRJP and Golf for Justice Tournament sponsorship opportunities at www.estes.org/restorativejustice. Contact EVRJP staff by email at restorativejustice@estes.org or by phone at 970-577-3829 to explore ways to engage.
EVRJP is a hybrid municipal/ nonprofit organization recognized as tax-exempt by the IRS under section 501(c)(3). Charitable contributions are tax deductible to the full extent of the law.
