TDS Telecom has designed a program called “TDS Student Appreciation Program” to reward High School Students who are making efforts to keep their grades up. Any student having a GPA of 2.50 or greater can apply online with the school. The High School then draws 16 lucky winners each drawing (four students from each grade) and these students get a $25 gift card. In Estes Park, TDS gives away a $25 gift card for Inkwell & Brew coffee shop. Also, students get a $10 gift card for Macdonald Book Shop.
The total giveaways are worth $2,000 in a school year. TDS fulfills its social responsibility by giving back to the community that we serve and encourages students to keep their grades up and get rewarded for it.
TDS Student Appreciation Program (T-SAP) had its 26th lucky winners award ceremony of the year on January 17, 2023.
List of winners:
Name Grade
Benjamin Adams 9th grade
Emily Hernandez 9th grade
Taylor Ellis 9th grade
Clare O’Briem 10th grade
Dawn Nguyen 10th grade
Jerilyn Fischer 10th grade
Farrah collins 10th grade
Nirmala Guvaju 11th grade
Andie Lewelling 11th grade
Miqmar Dolma 11th grade
Ciel Sugar 11th grade
Daphne Hightower-Parker 11th grade
Tom Dorman 11th grade
Jake O’Malley. 12th grade
Maya Kiser 12th grade
Mikah Gay 12th grade
