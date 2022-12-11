Calling all Estes Park area residents! YMCA of the Rockies – Estes Park Center is offering free day passes for community members of the Estes Park area throughout the month of January. Local residents must bring their ID to the Sweet Memorial Program Building front desk in order to receive their day pass wristbands.
A day pass at YMCA of the Rockies – Estes Park Center includes ice skating and rental, snowshoeing, sledding, roller skating, mini golf, entry to the museum, hiking and library programs, disc golf, and all family programs. Some activities including climbing wall, escape room and Craft and Design Center, will still have their normal additional fees. Please visit ymcarockies.org to inquire about booking adventure activity sessions.
Don’t miss out on an opportunity for free family fun this winter! This is our way of saying thank you to the residents of Estes Park for their continued support over the past 100 years. We appreciate you and hope you join us in celebrating the Estes Park community this January! Questions can be directed to 970-586-3341 ext. 1104.
