On December 23, 2020, at Estes Park Health, we were able to begin the vaccination process against COVID-19. We are exceedingly happy to have worked with the state of Colorado, received an initial vaccine supply, and created an organized process to provide the vaccine to our frontline providers.
Colorado has a very disciplined process for distribution and providing the vaccine, and EPH is working with Colorado to give the vaccinations according to those rules. Colorado's current plan looks like this:
Winter Phase 1A: Highest-risk healthcare workers.
Winter Phase 1B: Moderate-risk health care workers.
Spring Phase 2: Higher-risk individuals and essential workers.
Summer Phase 3: General public.
More information is available at various links,including covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine.
We at EPH highly recommend that all community members take the vaccine when available and offered. Please consult with your primary care physician if you have questions about the appropriateness and timing of the vaccine for you personally. Please continue, even after receiving the vaccine, to follow the COVID requirements of masking, social-distancing, washing hands.
We're very happy to reach this point in the pandemic, and thank you for all of your support and help as we move forward together.
