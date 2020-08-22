Birding Lake Estes

By: Scott Rashid, Director of CARRI
For more than 30 years, the area around Lake Estes has been a great location for birding. Within that time, birders have documented more than 300 species of birds in and around the lake, many of which are rare in the state of Colorado.
One of these rare species was seen for the first time near the baseball field on August 17th. The bird seen was a female Painted Bunting! Painted Buntings are normally found from Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas, east to Florida. I first saw the bird on the morning of the 17th, while birding near the baseball fields.
The female Painted Bunting is a 5-1/2 inch light-green finch. It is related to the Lazuli Bunting. The Lazuli Bunting is a common nesting species in Colorado, more often seen east of the foothills.
The Painted Bunting has been seen feeding on the grounds near the baseball fields, often in association with Lark Sparrows, Vespers and Lark Buntings.
Some species commonly seen around the lake include the Bald Eagle, Osprey, Barn, Tree, Violet-green and Cliff Swallows, Mallard, Canada Goose, Yellow Warblers and many others.
Some of the more rare species seen in and around the lake include the Tundra and Trumpeter Swans, Black-legged Kittiewake, Sabine’s Gull, Flammulated Owl, Red-headed Woodpecker, Black Phoebe, Eastern Bluebird, Cassin’s Vireo, Hooded Warbler, Baird’s Sparrow, Black-throated Sparrow, Baltimore Oriole, and the Common Redpoll, just to name a few.
The area on the west end of the lake is the Matthews-Reeser Bird Sanctuary. This was created several years ago because birders in the area wanted to preserve the area for both the migrating and nesting birds.
The species that nest in the sanctuary include the American Robin, House Wren, Cedar Waxwing, Back-capped and Mountain Chickadees, and the Barn, Cliff, Tree and Violet-Green Swallows.
There is a comprehensive bird check list for the area. It can be found at the visitor’s center.
