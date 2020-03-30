The Historical Stanley Home Museum and Education Center relies on volunteers to help us run our museum, along with our various events. Help us further our mission to renovate, preserve, and operate Rockside by volunteering your time and talents. Some of our volunteer needs include:
• Docent - We are looking for enthusiastic story tellers to interact with excited visitors and encourage them to think about how the inspiring F. O. and Flora Stanley stories might apply to their own lives and hometowns. Let us know if you would like to be an interactive storyteller.
• Special Events Organizers - We are looking for people who really enjoy planning spectacular events. Discussing fun and different ideas for parties will be exciting!
• Gift Shop and Customer Experience Facilitators - If you enjoy meeting new people from all over the world, the gift shop is the place for you. You will be selling tickets to our visitors, as well as helping them find the perfect souvenir to take home and remember this experience.
• Grounds Design and Beautification - Help us maintain a beautiful, healthy, and weed-free Colorado open space. This will be a place where visitors can relax and enjoy the beautiful mountain setting.
• Construction and Restoration - Come work with us to restore the beautiful Historic Stanley Home to its early 1900s state. To accomplish this, we are seeking collaborators with specialized skills in electrical work, plaster renovation, plumbing, woodwork, painting, floor restoration, and landscaping.
• Housekeeping - Join us in maintaining the inside of the beautiful Stanley Home. Grab your feather duster and help us keep the home in pristine condition for visitors. With care, dust Flora Stanley’s writing desk and many more historical pieces throughout the home.
