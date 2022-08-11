Last week, Roger and I returned home after spending two wonderful weeks with our family who live in Croatia. During the flights from Zagreb to Denver, I had time to ponder the work I do for the townspeople of Estes Park. Somewhere, high above the Atlantic Ocean, I realized that much of work I do as their mayor consists of dealing with the present, while preparing for the future.
Safely back in Estes, I found there to be much of the present-type-of-work for me to deal with. For instance, on Thursday, I, along with Marina Connors represented the townspeople of Estes at a tour of recycling sites that the Regional Wasteshed Policy Council hosted. Then on Saturday I attended a mid-day function of the Platte River Power Authority (Estes’ prime source of energy, with a goal to be 100% noncarbon by 2030). And bright and early on Sunday morning, I was at the Larimer County Fair and Rodeo serving pancakes to bunches of 4-H families.
As I shuttled to and from events—while multitasking with calls, texts and emails— my thoughts turned to questions of the future. How’s inflation effecting the future
of the Town and its townspeople? What affect might a recession have on them? Taking a deep breath, I gave thanks that Duane Hudson, the Town’s Finance Director, will be reporting about budget strategies for dealing with the inflation that we are experiencing, and a recession we hope not to experience, during the Town Board’s study session on August 23. Since the members and I have fiduciary responsibility for the Town, in the current complicated financial environment, it’s prudent to be proactive, as such I look forward to hearing what Hudson will say.
Exhaling slowly, my thoughts shifted to the Board’s recently instituted impact fee on Short Term Rentals (STR), with an estimated seven hundred thousand dollars in fee funds to be collected annually going toward workforce housing and childcare. The thought of the fee being a report and discussion item on the agenda for the Board’s regular meeting on August 23 made my pulse tick upward. This discussion is necessary because on August 1, the board of Visit Estes Park, the Town Board and Larimer County Commissioners agreed to ask Estes voters, via the November 2022 ballot question, to consider increasing the current two percent lodging tax by three and a half percent, for a total tax of five and a half percent. The additional three and a half percent would go for workforce housing and childcare here. Estimates indicate the increase will generate six million dollars annually. Details about use of the funds that the Town will manage, will be available before voters get their ballots, with ballot language finalized in September. Anyway, due to the lodging tax being on the November ballot, at their August 23 meeting members of the Town Board will discuss whether to continue, modify or rescind the impact fee for STRs. Although no action will occur at the meeting, board members may direct staff to add an action item to an agenda of a future meeting.
Next, my thoughts turned to the 1A sales tax that’s been in effect in Estes Park since July 1, 2014 and will expire June 30, 2024. I think about the way the tax pays for street improvement, trail expansion, the Community Recreation Center and the Town’s emergency response system. Exhaling slowly, I think that, although 2024 seems far away, it is time for the townspeople of Estes Park and their leaders make plans for when 1A expires. Should 1A continue? If so, what should it fund?
Inflation, recession, impact fees, a lodging tax increase, 1A set to expire—there is lots to think about, and much to do. Time waits for no one. Let’s get going.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.