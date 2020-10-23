As most of our community members wake up to new surroundings, we are reaching out to provide reassurance to our community. The East Troublesome Fire blew across the Continental Divide Wednesday night and became established on the east side of Rocky Mountain National Park, now roughly four miles from Bear Lake Road. Those who evacuated have done so safely and our neighboring communities have accepted us with open arms. Our hearts are with you as we watch over our community. A team of essential personnel continue to work in the Estes Valley and fire resources continue to surge into town. As of this morning, there have been no fire impacts to the Estes Valley.
Yesterday's rapidly unfolding conditions and fire movement caused a rush of evacuations based on the trigger points established by our team, the Estes Valley Fire Protection District, Rocky Mountain National Park officials, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, and the Incident Management Team. Due to the aggressive growth of the East Troublesome Fire on Wednesday west of the Continental Divide, the team worked overnight on Wednesday to quickly establish trigger points that would tell us if we should consider evacuating any areas of the valley or Town. Unfortunately, it was initially difficult to determine whether or not the East Troublesome Fire had jumped the Divide due to smokey conditions. Once a spotter from the Park identified its location, we began a steady stream of evacuations. These evacuations were necessary based on fire movement and the extreme fire behavior we have witnessed over the past month. A veritable army of personnel and equipment from our partners helped to support evacuations and continues to support our valley. We are incredibly fortunate to have such strong support from across the state and the nation.
Rest assured. We are working with our partners to closely monitor our infrastructure and highways. Our water, electric, and fiber optic communication systems are currently safe and stable. Electricity remains on in the Estes Valley. There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area and the Estes Park Police Department and our partners are patrolling the community at all times.
Fire officials for the Cameron Peak Fire will be sharing the information on the East Troublesome Fire on this side of the Continental Divide. Please continue to watch those official resources for updates. Visit www.facebook.com/CameronPeakFire and https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6964/ for more information.
For those who remain in the valley, please ensure that you are signed up for real-time evacuation alerts at www.nocoalert.org or by texting TFIRE to 888-777, pack a bag, and have a plan should further evacuations be required. There are wonderful resources available at www.estesvalleyfire.org. If you feel unsafe, you can make a personal decision to put yourself in a situation that makes you feel safe. At this time, state highways 34, 36 and 7 to 72 remain open for essential travel. Access to mandatory evacuation zones are restricted.
Evacuation resources are available through the Larimer County Joint Information Center at 970-980-2500 and www.larimer.org/cameron-peak-fire. The Estes Valley is no stranger to challenges like this. We have utmost confidence in everyone working to hold the fire. We look forward to the moment we can begin allowing everyone to come home. Together we will come through this stronger yet.
