The new school year starts on August 25th and it’s time to start thinking of school supplies! Bright Christmas is ready to assist the families in our community who need help with the increasing expense of school supplies by taking donations of new supplies and, through the generosity of our donors, purchasing supplies. In partnership with Crossroads Ministry and the schools, qualified students can get their supplies at Crossroads, 851 Dry Gulch Rd, starting on Monday, August 17th. If you are a family who would like help with supplies for your children, please contact Crossroads 970-577-0610 to register your child/children for school supplies. You do not have to be a Crossroads client to get assistance with this opportunity!
We are asking for donations of the following items (please, no crayons) :
• Glue sticks
• #2 pencils (mechanical or wood)
• 1” 3 ring binders
• Single subject spiral notebook college ruled
• Wire bound sketch pads
• Single subject spiral notebook wide ruled
You can drop off any new school supplies at MedX, 158 1st St., or Ace Hardware at 561 Lone Pine Drive.
If you would like to donate funds to help us with the cost of purchasing school supplies, please send a check to Bright Christmas, P.O. Box 2981, Estes Park, Co., 80517. We are a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization. Your donation is tax deductible. You may contact Nancy at 970-481-4390 for more information.
This is our 36th year of providing a “helping hand” to our community’s families in need. Thank you for your continuing support of the Bright Christmas program.
