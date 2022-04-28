Let’s Get Revved Up For Estes Park

As winter morphs into spring, an increase in activity around town has been making my internal engine rev a bit faster. A few highlights follow.
I first became aware of what was happening to my internal engine on Good Friday, when, upon walking out of Town Hall, I saw an Estes Valley fire engine in the parking lot. Fearing a fire was nearby, my rev rate spiked, then eased upon realization that firefighters were making a special delivery of food to the Estes Dispatch Department in recognition of Dispatch Appreciation Week. Later that afternoon, I made a special dispatch of flowers to the dispatchers.
The next morning, I had a few revved-up moments while attending the annual Easter Egg Hunt at Stanley Park, sponsored by the Estes Valley Recreation and Park District, with my three-year-old grandson Daxton and family. Much to my surprise, Daxton’s strategy for the event was to by-pass all the eggs on the playground woodchips and go straight to the top of the slide platform where, he proceeded to gather every single egg put there. Daxton is a thinker, and the implementation of his strategy did give me some revved anxious moments.
The following week, I met with individual town board members to discuss their prospective committee and other assignments for the next two years. Currently, board members represent the townspeople of Estes Park via 19 such assignments. The meetings were mostly rev-free due to board members’ eagerness to serve the common good.
Thursday that week, found me participating in a public outreach meeting that Larimer County commissioner Jody Shadduck-McNally hosted. The event, held in the board room at Town Hall Board, began at 11:00 a.m. Commissioner Jody opened by reminding the six people in attendance that Estes Valley residents are also Larimer County residents, as such we have a responsibility to help the county meet the unique needs of our community.
At noon, I hustled upstairs to rooms 202/203 for a lunch with board members of the Estes Chamber of Commerce. The lunch was a terrific time for exploring ideas about future meeting, approaches and needs. I used the opportunity to, on behalf of the Town, present a gift to Executive Director Donna Carlson for her work at the Chamber the past two years.
The next day, I was at the Community Hearing Center to present a Proclamation for Better Speech and Hearing month. My revs went up, as I congratulated Dr. Cory Workman for opening the remodeled audiology offices in anticipation of an additional audiologist joining the practice. Dr. Cory purchased Community Hearing Center from me in 2017. I am pleased the business continues to grow and serve the needs of our community.
Saturday, I attended the Colorado State University’s last track meet of the season. There I congratulated Lauren Offerman, for setting a record for the 1500m at CSU by running .04 seconds faster than I had run 46 years ago. I don’t know if Lauren was more surprised that I’m still alive, or that I acknowledged her accomplishment. Regardless, it was fun being with her and on the track again. Afterwards, I reflected about still holding the record for 800 meters, and hoping to be around when it’s broken.
If the present foreshadows the future, then as spring yields to summer, I anticipate that the collective rev-rate of Estes Park will reach a new high. I am ready and eager for that to happen. Are you?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.