Earlier this month, EVICS Family Resource Center hosted a Civic Education and Engagement program, to inform the public about the upcoming municipal election, as well as encourage and inform on different ways to get involved in our community. The upcoming election is on April 5, 2022 to elect three trustee seats on the Board of Trustees.
The ballot will also include two ballot questions. More information about the upcoming election can be found at estespark.colorado.gov/elections. To check your voter registration status, you may visit, www.GoVoteColorado.com.
Families were eager to participate, candidates were emailed a list of questions that were submitted by families throughout the Estes Park community. Thank you to all who submitted questions and to those that are running to represent all families and individuals in Estes Park.
1. Do you know the current problems/struggles of the Hispanic community?
Conoce la problematica actual de la comunidad hispana?
Candidate Kevin Benes: I'll admit at the start of my campaign I did not know very much and what I have learned has come from one on one conversations recently.
I have been told personal and moving stories from a community that is facing all the struggles of raising a family in Estes Park amplified by parents working 70 hour weeks with no childcare, in many cases while learning a second language, feeling isolated from a dwindling community and ever increasing costs of housing.
The truth is, I will never be able to articulate the struggles of the Hispanic community as passionately and intimately as a member of it could, and that is where I can commit to listening and working towards real solutions to have the Hispanic community, and all of Estes Park, fairly represented.
Incumbent Marie Cenac: When I have spoken to members of the Hispanic population, overwhelmingly the answer has been the lack of affordable as well as workforce housing as well as available child care.
Candidate John Meissner: Not well enough. Having lived in many foreign countries, yet still privileged by being white and from a country of power, I can only imagine the difficulties of living and working in a community with a limited safety net, and lacking in collective empathy. I shudder to think, off camera, how many current candidates might express a desire not to have to deal with these issues. But I am willing to learn and advocate on the HIspanic community's behalf, as I have already done regarding discrimination faced by our Asian-American Pacific Islander workforce, and as one of the lone voices speaking out against the horrific practice in our past of covenants that restricted property ownership by race.
Candidate Kirby Nelson-Hazelton: Via relationships with fellow business owners in town, and through my experience coaching the EPHS girls soccer team for the past seven years, I have been made aware of some of the struggles of the Hispanic community. Some are unique and some mirror the issues felt community-wide. It is important that our Spanish-speaking community feels as though they can be represented in Town and county leadership - and that we can collaborate to address both the unique and widespread issues.
Candidate Karen Randinitis: I have reached out to the school district’s liaison to help me paint a better picture of the Hispanic community’s needs. We weren’t able to connect before the deadline but am looking forward to visiting with her in the coming days. I would believe the community’s problems/struggles would be like everyone else's…wanting safe, long-term, affordable housing, successful steady employment, and the best for their children/family.
Incumbent Scott Webermeier: I believe I have a reasonable sense of the challenges.
2. Do you have any proposals that will help and contribute to the Hispanic community?
Tiene alguna propuesta que ayude y aporte a la comunidad hispana?
Candidate Kevin Benes: The Hispanic community does not have a proportional voice on the Town Board and other leadership positions in Estes Park. I've had a lot of conversations during this campaign and I've heard many guesses, thoughts and suggestions as to why this is. However, there is one thing that comes up overwhelmingly…..
A Town Board Trustee was described to me during my candidacy as "a part-time job that sometimes borders on full-time, except it only pays $10,000 a year and will cost you money to run a campaign." This has created a system where only the wealthy, privileged or those lucky enough to have a flexible work schedule hold the 7 most important positions of our Town; I should know as I fit right in that description and still barely managed to fit it into family and work life.
My idea is for the Town Board of Trustees to create a "Diversity in Leadership" taskforce to increase participation in Town Government & Advisory Board positions across all races, colors, creeds and economic status. I believe this group will come up with many great ideas and suggestions and I hope those reading this would be willing to be involved.
The idea I bring to this group would be, beginning with the 2024 election, to increase the compensation of future Trustees. This small, and relatively inexpensive change would help to remove the income barrier to being a Trustee and lead to increase the diversity among candidates across our entire community. Everyone in America deserves to have their voice heard in their government and I believe this is the first of many steps our Town can do to help remove socioeconomic barriers to doing just that.
Incumbent Marie Cenac: We continue to work on ideas to help alleviate the housing and daycare crisis for our workforce. With public/private partnerships we have workforce housing projects being currently worked on.
Candidate John Meissner: Appoint one or more members of the Hispanic community to the Family Advisory Board, to the Parks Advisory Board, and to the Transportation Advisory Board. Appoint one to two members of the Hispanic community to a newly-formed Community Service Organization which would include immigrant workers from all countries represented among the workforce in Estes Park.
Candidate Kirby Nelson-Hazelton: Solving (or at least making a dent in) the housing and childcare crises will help us all, including the Hispanic community. I would also like to find a way to help our Hispanic community feel heard and as though their elected officials are accessible - perhaps via the Hispanic Business Alliance with the Estes Chamber, or through nonprofit connections like EVICS and EPNRC. We need to meet constituents where they are, not just in established or "traditional" spaces.
Candidate Karen Randinitis: I would like to sit down and meet with members of the Hispanic community and hear directly from them. When I worked for Larimer County, I started making some great relationships and would like to rekindle those.
Incumbent Scott Webermeier: I believe that ongoing efforts by the town to address affordable workforce housing will have a significant impact on the Hispanic Community.
3. Would you support proposals for the benefit of the Hispanic community to solve the current problem?
Apoyaría propuestas en beneficio de la comunidad Hispana que solucione la problematica actual?
Candidate Kevin Benes: Absolutely, not only would I support them, I commit to driving this change at the Trustee level. Estes Park is a diverse community from many different cultures and the changes I outlined above are the most direct way I know the Town Board can quickly enact change and encourage more engagement from our entire community. Our elected officials should be as diverse as the community it represents and, if elected, I am committed to the necessary actions it will take to ensure that happens.
Incumbent Marie Cenac: I do support ideas and proposals that are problem solving ideas. These are community problems and they need community ideas and proposals that we can all get behind.
Candidate John Meissner: Yes. I would be a strong advocate during the strategic planning portion of the budget, which is where these funding decisions are made.
Candidate Kirby Nelson-Hazelton: Yes! I have communicated that creative problem-solving and community organizing are going to be key in solving (or making progress toward solving) current issues. We need to hear from all community members and bring their concerns, ideas, and visions to the collective table.
Candidate Karen Randinitis: This question is a little vague to me so I would ask what would the current problem be? My assumption is housing and childcare. I think in our current market any and all ideas should be welcomed and discussed.
Incumbent Scott Webermeier: Yes.
4. Is there a plan to improve the issue of the lack of housing for the workforce?
Existe algun plan para mejorar el asunto de la falta de vievienda para la fuerza laboral?
Candidate Kevin Benes: Eight years ago, Ketchum, Idaho, a very similar sized community to Estes Park, did a study and they were roughly 900 homes short of their housing need. They did almost nothing, and six months ago they made national news for suggesting they house their nurses, teachers and workforce in a tent city in a park outside of their Town Hall. That is our future without action. Colorado is considering a bill - HB22-1117 which will allow us to expand our Lodging Tax for the purpose of affordable workforce housing and childcare, which will raise millions of dollars annually. The reality is that it will take three years before our town sees a cent and we need a one-, two-, three-year plan along the way to make sure we are funding things today and now. Very soon, money is going to start flowing into housing programs in Estes Park. It is imperative that our community make their voices heard on their specific housing needs and concerns when this starts to happen.
Incumbent Marie Cenac: We continue to try and formulate ideas to help alleviate the problem of housing and daycare. Hopefully HB22-1117 will help us with a new funding source so that we can start putting a real dent in our housing/child care crisis.
Candidate John Meissner: There is if I am elected. Every possible way to get our workforce into less crowded conditions will be on the table, including small houses, modular homes, houseboats, and RVs. Obviously, permanent housing is best, but much of the currently available housing our workforce is packed into is substandard and, frankly, dangerous.
Candidate Kirby Nelson-Hazelton: There are many potential solutions that have been implemented, more in process, and hopefully even more to come! The recent change to ADU usage, density and height bonuses, and public-private partnerships are great steps in the right direction. In my opinion, substantial funding and a comprehensive strategy for how to spend those dollars (including a review of redevelopment incentives) is vital so we can take a real crack at this issue. HB22-1117 could be a game-changing option for the funding piece.
Candidate Karen Randinitis: I think there are a lot of ideas to improve the lack of workforce housing. There is a request for proposal out right now to bring in a specialist to collect accurate data and then develop a strategic plan. There are a lot of little things in motion but the biggest I see is working towards a sustainable funding source. I see that in re-evaluating the marketing district funding or proposing a new occupancy tax with that funding going directly to childcare and housing. Because both of these ideas are taxes, it would have to go to a public vote.
Incumbent Scott Webermeier: Yes, there are a number of efforts in the works.
5. Do you have any proposal to open an office to request the American passport?
¿Tiene alguna propuesta para abrir una oficina para solicitar el pasaporte americano?
Candidate Kevin Benes: I am sorry to say that I do not know the barriers imposed by the US Secretary of State to open a passport facility.
However, I am extremely glad that someone asked this question - I have spent my evening researching this and I'll say my eyes are open to a problem I didn't know existed. I've had a passport since I was 19 years old. I can just renew through the mail - no problem.
However if you are an immigrant and applying for your first passport the barriers are huge. You must apply in person with the closest being Aurora and they are months behind on appointments.
I am not sure what a Town Trustee can do, but I am now much more aware of this issue as an American and if there is a solution the Town could do I would be interested in learning more.
Incumbent Marie Cenac: No.
Candidate John Meissner: I think it would make more sense to arrange for visits to or from qualified immigration lawyers weekly or twice monthly for specific questions and assistance with immigration status, or for monthly transportation with a paid translator to Denver to access services provided by federal immigration offices located there as well as, for example, the Consulate of Mexico or the Guatemalan Consulate General, whatever the particular country of origin of the individual needing Permanent Resident Card, passport or visa assistance.
Candidate Kirby Nelson-Hazelton: This is why community engagement is so important - I was unaware of this need but would love to speak with folks more about it, and learn how we can solve the issue.
Candidate Karen Randinitis: This right here is a fantastic question! I believe this is completely necessary in our community and would love to see this a reality.
Incumbent Scott Webermeier: No, I do not.
6. How will you improve walkability and bike-ability of our community?
Candidate Kevin Benes: I believe that we as a society need to reduce our dependence on cars. I ride my bike or walk to every appointment I can and have found the lack of safe routes to be frustrating. As Estes Park continues to grow in population a multimodal transportation system is the only solution to support the future density. Our family regularly walks on Graves and we were relieved to see that it was getting the fix it needed. The Town still has a long way to go on making non vehicle transportation safer and I am fully supportive of those efforts.
Incumbent Marie Cenac: We are striving to improve the conditions of our trails and sidewalks. We work closely with CDOT with their projects that improve bikeability in our community and we are trying to expand our transit system.
Candidate John Meissner: Walkability is going to be difficult along roads running besides rivers, which have little room for widening, but I walk two miles every day from Beaver Point to downtown, so for adults, my continued survival shows it is possible. For children, we need to create more sidewalks and bike lanes and crosswalks and speed bumps/speed humps as roads converge on the school. Grant money might help defray some of these costs, but it more likely has to be a case of putting this as a taxing issue before the voters, and making child safety and the future of our society as one where all lives have value a priority.
Candidate Kirby Nelson-Hazelton: The Graves Avenue Safe Routes to School program is going to immensely improve the walkability and bikeability of the area immediate surrounding the three schools. I am hopeful that we can make similiar changes and updates throughout other areas of the community. The Transportation Advisory Board is already doing great work to improve this; there are also good plans in motion to add multi-modal transportation options in other areas of town. We need to continue strong partnerships with CDOT, too, for our state-owned roads, and ensure that future changes include safer options for pedetrians and bikers.
Candidate Karen Randinitis: There is a new sidewalk near my home and we longer have to walk on the dirt or risk our life walking the white line on the side of the road. I’m excited to see the Graves Avenue project get under way. I would also like to see the Fall River path completed as well as a sidewalk/bike lane along Moraine Avenue. I know there are grants for such projects and have seen it in the capital improvements plan. I would also like to explore scooters and bike sharing options like the larger cities have.
Incumbent Scott Webermeier: Recent and current projects in the community will improve multi-modal transportation opportunities
7. What ideas do you have for developing solutions around affordable housing issues?
Candidate Kevin Benes: Expanding on question 4 above, from the most recent housing study we learned that Estes Park is 1,600 housing units short of our need. Nearly every single one of these missing homes would need to be much more affordable than the current market rate. I believe it is the responsibility of our Town to provide a community for everyone and not just the very rich. In question 4 I laid out a plan to raise millions of dollars every year for affordable housing and childcare. The people working in Estes Park can no longer afford to live here. If we do not take drastic steps to address this problem then Estes Park will lose our families, our diversity, our community and the soul that makes Estes great.
Incumbent Marie Cenac: We should continue to support the Housing Authority and support builders in the development of affordable housing.
Candidate John Meissner: See above. It requires changing the mindset of the majority (white, older) population, which is difficult. If little to nothing of substance can be done because of the rising costs of property and housing, we may have to build elsewhere, and create an efficient and subsidized/essentially free system of transportation to and from Estes Park by bus/van.
Candidate Kirby Nelson-Hazelton: Please see my response to question five. Ideas are important and implementation is even more vital!
Candidate Karen Randinitis: I’ve been contemplating creative and innovative ways in order to achieve a greater number of units for work-force housing. Some ideas include educating our community & homeowners on the recent changes regarding accessory dwelling units & the value they bring for long term housing for our community & income for the homeowner. Incentivizing both homeowners & developers for large and smaller projects can have positive impacts to our housing crisis. Continuing to work with the necessary partners for larger developments, funding sources, & incorporating deed restrictions where possible.
Incumbent Scott Webermeier: There are a variety of funding opportunities currently being explored by the town.
8. I recently heard Estes Park called a “childcare desert”. Why do you think this is still an issue after so many years and how do you believe the town can support (increased access to affordable, quality) childcare?
Candidate Kevin Benes: I believe it is still a problem because no one has had the political will & support to enact the drastic and expensive solutions that are required to fix it. Some have tried valiantly and The Town of Estes Park has started to put some good ideas forward, but they are not enough to fix this critical issue. Here is our story -
Our son is 15-months-old. We are blessed that Ellen is able to stay home but I want it to be clear that was not a choice, it was, and remains, the reality of having a child in Estes Park. It is time for the Town of Estes Park to take drastic action, and my plan for drastic action is for the town government to get into the childcare business and run a childcare facility for our community. This is how I went to daycare; my father worked for the federal government and I attended a government run daycare facility. Private industry has had the chance for 40 years and I am very, very tired of seeing great families forced out of Estes Park because there is no childcare and they don’t have the option of being a one-income family or having extended family support.
We are past the point where having a child aged newborn to preschool means you need a "special situation" to survive in Estes Park and that is not going to work much longer. The lack of childcare in Estes Park combined with the unaffordable housing means that working families cannot continue to exist in Estes and we owe our community better than that.
Incumbent Marie Cenac: This is an issue in many of our communities in Colorado and will continue to be so until we make it a priority. I still don't believe that a government ran daycare is ideal. I think we need to find the right public/private partnerships and help make it financially feasible.
Candidate John Meissner: The town can and should support daycare financially, by providing scholarships to daycare, licensed or unlicensed, already available. At the same time, the town should at the same time increase the minimum wage for daycare providers, so they can afford to continue working in daycare facilities. Some of this funding may come from HB22-1117, which would allow the "pillow tax" that brings in millions of dollars a year to Estes Park to be almost entirely redirected from advertising to workforce housing issues. I am against the town becoming a developer or contractor for daycare facilities, because that reduces transparency and leads to inefficiency as the town negotiates with builders.
Candidate Kirby Nelson-Hazelton: Lack of affordable, quality childcare is a national issue, and has been compounding for years. The short answer of "why" is underinvestment, and the short answer of "how do we fix it" is public funding. Private childcare facilities are expensive and challenging to establish, and only serve a small number of people - not enough to make a dent in the real needs. Public funding can subsidize the cost gap and create broader accessibility by stabilizing the industry.
Candidate Karen Randinitis: I think the biggest reason we are still a childcare desert is some people believe the private sector will be able to fix it and other people believe help and support is needed from our local government. I believe in the latter. We need a steady funding source to support both childcare and housing and a plan of attack. I truly appreciate EVICS and what they do for our community and would like to see continued support for our young families.
Incumbent Scott Webermeier: I believe that the town can make direct investments in building projects as well as noncapital investments in staffing and scholarships.
9. How would you describe the current culture of our community?
Candidate Kevin Benes: Estes Park is a beautifully diverse community with increasing amounts of inequality.
Incumbent Marie Cenac: I think the current culture in our town is better than many towns but we all can work on making cultural diversity a positive force in our community.
Candidate John Meissner: Woefully homogenous and uninteresting, because it is predominantly (85%) European white and in control of all major events and celebrations, with little interest in relinquishing this control. But the younger generations provide a sliver of hope, and if we confront a major disaster or tragedy and come out safely on the other side, ingrained beliefs have a way of transforming into acceptance. "Hang in there" is not a policy, but I do think change is on the horizon as town board members trend lower in age with greater appreciation of the inherent inequities faced by minorities.
Candidate Kirby Nelson-Hazelton: What a great question! I believe our community's culture is defined by people who are hard-working, passionate, gritty, and brilliant. We know ourselves well. We love this place fiercely. We want to leave this community better for the next generation. Estes is full of people who choose to be here, who sacrifice to be here, and who care deeply about protecting and advocating for this extremely special place.
Candidate Karen Randinitis: I would use the word scattered. I believe our community was making some headway a few years ago and then COVID hit and threw us all for a loop. Closures, lockdowns, masks, no masks, the list goes on. Now we find ourselves starting to pick up the pieces and dust off the ideas again. I believe the newly elected board along with the sitting trustees have their work cut out for them regarding focused strategic planning with housing, facilities, and the comprehensive plan and bring focus back to our community.
Incumbent Scott Webermeier: Estes Park is a multicultural community and is dependent to a large degree on the Hispanic community for workforce needs. To that end the Hispanic Community also brings a rich and diverse aspect to our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.