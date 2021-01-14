I hope your pandemic disrupted holiday season was as sprinkled with moments of comfort and joy as was mine and that you experienced at least one moment such as the one I had during a Zoom session with my family. While thinking of the little windows on the computer screen being a weak substitute for a family gathering around tree and table, it dawned on me that I’d been granted a reprieve from cooking (and doing dishes) for 15.
There was, however, no holiday reprieve from emails for your mayor. My mayoral inbox overfloweth. Among the numerous emails sent to me, one stood out and it struck my heart and made me think. In it, a couple wrote about their joy of coming to Estes Park, how they’d come here three times annually for 15 years. While in Estes this time, they planned to purchase Christmas presents for their family and friends and doing so, supporting the economy and businesses of a place they dearly love.
The email went on to express dismay at finding some stores filled with customers beyond safe capacity, seeing some employees not wearing masks, encountering others wearing masks, but unwilling to request customers do the same. Continuing, the couple went on to say that—after getting no support from a non-mask wearing store employee, who in defiance of safety regulations put in place by the state and county to keep people safe and businesses open— they put their selected items (totaling over $200) on the counter and walked out. Then at another store hearing a non-mask-wearing cashier talking about having had Covid-19, saying “it’s not bad, so don’t worry about becoming infected.”
Frustrated, the couple quit shopping, went back to their condo, vowing to never shop in Estes Park again. The email closed by saying the “not so bad” COVID-19 virus took a family member on Christmas Day.
Reading and re-reading the email, I can’t stop thinking about how, during the pandemic, the town’s trustees, staff and others are working feverishly to help Estes be a great place for businesses, tourists and townspeople to grow and thrive. I think about the many actions the State of Colorado, Larimer County and the town are taking in support of safety and profitability and those few who choose to disregard the rules supporting the greater good do so at the expense of their own good. Fortunately, such disregard is disproportionate to an overwhelming majority of people who responsibly comply with the regulations preventing spread of COVID-19.
While it’s impossible to declare with certainly what the future holds, I can say with confidence that the best way forward for Estes Park remains each of us behaving responsibly and all of us standing together. That, when we accept none of us is a good as all of us, then the safety, health and financial viability we seek is within reach. And there’ll be no need for sending me emails of the sort mentioned above.
