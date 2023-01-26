Help Celebrate Local Pieter Hondius As He Turns 100

The Estes Park Museum is asking community members to send birthday cards to the Museum to celebrate Pieter Hondius Jr. as he turns 100 years old on February 10, 2023. The Museum is hoping to receive 100 birthday cards that will be delivered to Pieter on his birthday.
Pieter Hondius Jr. is the son of Estes Park pioneer Pieter Hondius Sr. who came to Estes Park in 1895. After settling in Upper Beaver Meadows, he later married Eleanor Estes James whose family founded and operated the Elkhorn Lodge. Pieter Hondius Jr. spent his childhood in Estes Park before attending the University of Colorado. Pieter served in the Navy and had a realty career based in Denver. Upon returning to Estes Park in the 1990s, Pieter became very active and involved with several local organizations. He is a large supporter of the Estes Valley Land Trust, Rocky Mountain National Park/Nature Conservancy, the Estes Valley Library District, and the Estes Park Museum. Additionally, Pieter has supported various public art installations and community projects.
Help celebrate Pieter by sending a birthday card thanking him for all he has done for Estes Park. Cards can be sent to the Estes Park Museum at 200 4th Street, Estes Park, CO 80517 by February 9, 2023. Staff will keep all cards to be delivered to Pieter on February 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.