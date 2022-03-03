On Exhibit:
“Mentor/Student Program”
Celebrating art education, this annual show features three students mentored by three different Art Center artists.
Mary Benke-Holly Daley
Pauline Bustamante-Lucy Leija
Debbie Jansen-Elizabeth Suriano Tamagni
In addition, Art Center artists and members who took a class at the Art Center during 2021 have their class creations on display. How could we celebrate the 35th Anniversary of the Art Center without honoring the original 21 enthusiastic artists who took a risk to establish the Art Center? Six of the 21 artists still live in Estes Park and are still working artists. On exhibit are our founding artists: Chris Switzer, Karen Dick, John Lynch, Jay Grooters, Leo Weber, and James Frank.
Upcoming Next Exhibit:
“Our Town” featuring Artist Member Sally Richmond and her son Sasha.
Sally Richmond was born in Montreal, Quebec. She has a strong faith and feels that her faith has deepened her appreciation of the people, places and things around her. The beauty of the places she has lived in have made a strong impact on her work. Her work is influenced and representative of the Impressionist school.
Sasha is a Junior at Estes Park High School. He has enjoyed computers, photography and filmmaking since an early age, always opting for classes on those subjects in school. He likes to take photographs of nature, cars and his friends. He hopes to be able to help with the High School yearbook next year.
Also on display in the gallery are the outstanding work of the other Art Center artist members, including other works in oil painting, watercolor, pastel, jewelry, ceramics, charcoal, graphite, glass, wood, sculpture, fiber, photography, printmaking and mixed media.
The Art Center is now open winter hours: Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday 11-5. Masks are recommended. Handmade masks are available for a $10 donation, as well as free masks.
Celebrating 35 Years with a
$35 for 35 Years Campaign!
Celebrate! The Art Center of Estes Park is celebrating its 35th Anniversary in 2022! The Art Center opened its doors 35 years ago and we want to continue for another 35 years. We are seeking your help by asking you to donate $35 for 35 years, a dollar for each year, to raise additional funds to continue to support the operation of the Art Center! Donate on our website www.artcenterofestes.com, drop off donation at front desk or mail to 517 Big Thompson Ave., Unit 245, Estes Park, CO 80517 Join us in this effort by donating. Thank you for helping us continue for the next 35 years.
Upcoming Art Classes:
Tangled Ribbons with Annie Reiser
March 12, 2022 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Art Center members: $67.50 non-members: $75. Annie Reiser, certified Zentangle® (CZT) teacher enjoys introducing others to this meditative practice of mindful drawing; a technique using basic pen strokes to form patterns that can be combined into intricate designs.
Treat yourself to a relaxing day tangling elegant swirling ribbons with me. Learn to make perfect ribbons with ease and fill them with tangles; borders, and fragments. For a change, we will be working rather large - on an 11 x 11-inch Opus tile in a warm beige color (included in class fee) to create a “Renaissance” look. In the morning session, we’ll learn to make ribbons and ink them in with beautiful tangle patterns. After lunch, we’ll shade our creations and add finishing touches like gold embellishments and sparkling highlights. Materials provided by teacher as part of class fee. Materials list provided for those who wish to bring their own supplies. However, you may purchase a kit directly from the instructor on the day of class for $8.00 that will provide you with all supplies you will need.
Painting with Cathy Goodale
2022 will present another fabulous opportunity to paint with well-known local artist, Cathy Goodale, who will be teaching monthly from March through December 2022 at the Art Center. Sign up for any number of classes in advance or one at a time, as the year progresses. Each class will meet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Art Center classroom, unless otherwise noted. Students will provide their own supplies/equipment. Bring a sack lunch or grab something quick nearby. Cathy’s phone number: (970) 227-8577 in case you have specific questions about the classes themselves. The Art Center will handle all reservations, payments, and other housekeeping details.
March 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – “Animal Portraits.” Find a photo of a favorite animal. An emotional connection with the animal will help you express the feeling you want in any portrait. Emphasis will be on drawing, texture, lighting, color, and always value. Art Center members: $72 non-members: $80
Social Media:
The Art Center can be viewed not only on our website at www.artcenterofestes.com but we are on Facebook at Art-Center-of-Estes-Park, Instagram at artcenterofep and Twitter at artcenterestes. Follow any of these links for a preview of the Founding Artists display.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.