Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.