In late September or early October of 2020, Estes Park Power and Communications will begin construction to run broadband fiber in the downtown area along Elkhorn Avenue. This construction will occur in phases and is the first step in making Trailblazer Broadband service available to downtown locations beginning in 2021. On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 4 p.m., Estes Park Power and Communications invites the community to attend a virtual public meeting to learn about project timing and construction details.
Details for joining the virtual meeting are posted at
www.trailblazerbroadband.com/ main-construction. For those who cannot attend, the meeting video and project information will be posted to the site afterward. Linda Swoboda, Project Manager for Estes Park Utilities shared, “We are excited to bring high speed internet to the heart of downtown. We have carefully considered the project timing and will complete the downtown fiber buildout in several phases to ensure it is completed with the least possible disruption to downtown businesses and residents.”
Trailblazer Broadband is municipally owned and is Estes Park’s only locally supported high-speed broadband service provided over fiber optic lines.
For more information, contact Trailblazer Customer Experience Manager Kim Smith at
ksmith@trailblazerbroadband.com or (970) 577-3564. More Trailblazer news is available at www.trailblazerbroadband.com and www.facebook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.