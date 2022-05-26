In addition to overseeing the strategy and budget of the Town of Estes Park, my duties as mayor include representing the townspeople on a few related boards. One such board serves the Larimer County Behavioral Health Policy Council that focuses on behavioral health services provided throughout the Larimer County.
The council’s 14-member board meets each month. At meetings, members focus on behavioral health services in the county and seek to use a multifaceted approach for meeting the needs of residents. In 2021, $2.5 million went to county-based organizations via grants. The grants supported work in six high- priority areas a) behavioral health care coordination across services, b) moderate/intensive care coordination for those with complex needs, c) behavioral health workforce development and retention, d) enhancing first responder and behavioral health crisis-to-care collaboration efforts, e) increasing access to behavioral healthcare in non-traditional settings, and f) prevention education and early intervention for vulnerable youth.
Of the 39 grants awarded by the Council, Estes Park directly benefitted from four grants. One grant went to the Estes Valley Fire Protection District for hiring a mental health clinician to provide services to peer support team members and their families. Another grant went to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Larimer County to cover the cost of a having a social worker provide counseling services to youth and families. Yet another has gone to the EVICS Family Resource Center for the work of an early childhood mental health consultant. And Estes R-3 School District received a grant for training key staff and students about Social Emotional Learning.
Larimer County authorized the building of the Larimer County Behavioral Health Facility at Trilby Road and Taft Hill Road. Upon its completion, coordination of a variety of services for county residents will occur at the site. Last Friday, May 13 I joined other officials for an I-beam signing ceremony. Unfortunately the wind was blowing so much the crane used to build the structure could not install the I-Beam while we were there so I would know what direction it faces. Hopefully, when the winds eased up the crane put the I-beam facing toward Estes Park.
On that day, in that place, like most days and places I find myself, it was an honor to do my part in helping meet the needs of the people of Estes Park and elsewhere in Larimer County. I am confident my fellow trustees have similar feelings about the boards, committees, and councils on which they serve. To paraphrase Teddy Roosevelt, we do what we can, where we are, with what we have for the people of Estes Park.
