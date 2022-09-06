The last day of regular summer service for the following Estes Transit routes will be Sunday, Sept. 11:
Gold (Fall River Road and The Stanley Hotel)
Blue (Big Thompson Avenue, Dry Gulch Road and Stanley Village)
Brown (downtown, East Riverside Drive and Highway 66)
Silver (Highway 7, Fish Creek Road, Events Complex and Estes Valley Community Center)
Green (Express)
The Red Route (downtown/Elkhorn Avenue) will continue daily service from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Sunday, Oct. 16.
Estes Transit will be providing free, special event service for a number of fall and winter events, including Scot Fest (Sept. 10-11), Autumn Gold and Rails in the Rockies (Sept. 24-25), Elk Fest (Oct. 1-2), Tree Lighting Ceremony (Nov. 19) and Catch the Glow (Nov. 25).
Bustang to Estes service will continue running every weekend through Elk Fest (Oct. 1-2). Tickets to ride Bustang to Estes can be purchased at https://ridebustang.com/estes-park/.
Estes Transit service is provided by the Town of Estes Park and supported by sponsorships. For more information about Estes Transit service, please visit www.estes.org/shuttles.
