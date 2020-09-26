I wanted to share something to the people who are responsible for the Spare Change campaign.
As my husband and I were gathering our change to ready for opening our new account and depositing, it brought back memories. 25 years ago I was a single parent working a good part time job for my city as well as substitute teaching and selling my blood plasma to help support myself and 4 daughters. I was lucky in that their father, who had been abusive, did pay his court ordered child support, although had zero interaction with his children. I remember a couple of occasions where the girls and I would be searching the house, car, pockets, couches to save up enough change to buy a carry out pizza.
It was not like we wouldn't have otherwise eaten, but it was an unusual splurge. I guess remembering that got me a bit emotional thinking how hard those times were, and how I would have never ever have thought that I would have collected so much change. (We have not cashed our change in for almost a year).
The fact that so many people are now being benefited by other peoples change just feels so cathartic. I wanted to express a personal thank you. I also am thinking that maybe as a new tradition at our DV shelter, we use a small portion of the Bank of Colorado campaign, and order pizza for a families first night living in our shelter.
Diana David Brown
Executive Director
Estes Valley Crisis Advocates
