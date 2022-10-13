I strive to live in the present. Focusing on the work of the moment, rather than dwelling on past accomplishments. This approach was going well for me, until last week.
I was in a meeting at City Hall focusing on my mayoral duties, interacting with candidates wanting to be the next police chief here. Then, out of the blue, someone asked me about...Munich, I lost focus. As events of 1972 Olympics held there washed over me, I realized, “It’s been 50 years.” Then, taking a deep breath I snapped back to the present. I held it together long enough to engage with the candidates and attend to the townspeople’s interests. Then later, alone at home, I thought about what had happened earlier. The way my past had disrupted my present. Memories of Munich came back to me in vivid color and full emotion.
I was 17 when I qualified to represent the USA at the Olympic Games held in Munich, Germany. There I mingled with athletes from all over the world in the Olympic Village, walked in the Opening Ceremony—behind our nation’s flag, stepped up to the starting line and ran my race, and participated in the closing ceremony.
Black September’s surprise attack on the Israeli athletes in the Olympic Village disrupted my dream-come-true experiences. The hostage situation pushed aside the dreams and aspirations my fellow athletes and I shared. Behind the information curve, we carried on—continuing to practice and train, going to the cafeteria, and so on. After military tanks took up positions outside the USA Women’s Track Team’s dormitory where I lived, things started getting complicated. For example, going to and from my dorm room became difficult. No longer could I use the ground floor elevators, I had to walk up a flight stairs and have guards check me, to determine whether I was an athlete or a terrorist. When I passed muster, I could get on an elevator and go to my room.
I remember when helicopters, with the terrorists and their hostages onboard, left the village. One flew past my dormitory. I watched it through the window of my room while listening to a radio report from a US Military base describing what was happening. Amidst the surreal drama, most of my friends and I believed the terrorists would soon release their hostages. But, alas, our beliefs didn’t hold up. Nine hostages and all the terrorists died in a shoot-out.
A few days later, the athletes and I voted whether to go home or complete the games. We voted to stay—in part to honor the Israeli Team, and in part to show that an unprovoked, violent attack could not deter the Olympic ideal of bringing the world together through sport.
Alone, at home, in the dark, I came to see that at age 17, I was too young to fully understand the importance of what I had experienced in Munich. Now, from the perspective of time and distance it became clear to me that the Olympic dream I never-could-have-possibly-dreamed had come true, but was hostage to the terrorist nightmare. Once I realized this, I could see that the goodwill created by the athletes mingling generated a much-needed outcome of the former and a necessary antidote for the latter. Relieved and at peace, turning the lights on, I gave thanks for these memories reminding me that the work of the moment puts past accomplishments into proper perspective.
