Estes Park Health Mountain Lion

This photo was taken at the Estes Park Health emergency room. With so many fewer people and less traffic out there, the animals are becoming not as elusive and shy. Make sure to watch out, EVERYWHERE in town, for any wildlife which may be out roaming about.

