YMCA Of The Rockies Leader Announces Retirement

YMCA of the Rockies today announced the retirement of Chief Financial Officer, Scott Pope. Pope has been a valued member of the leadership team at the popular family vacation destination for more than 30 years.
“Scott Pope has been part of our YMCA of the Rockies family for decades, and he has made an incredible impact to our organization that will be felt for years to come,” said Julie Watkins, President/CEO, YMCA of the Rockies. “Our staff, donors and board members will miss him very much.”
Pope was the controller and chief financial officer, and eventual vice president, from 1990 - 2020. His career at YMCA of the Rockies began in 1983 when he was hired as a seasonal housekeeper. He quickly put his degree in business administration and accounting to use, becoming the assistant business manager the following year. Since 1990, he has served as a trusted resource to the president/CEO and board of directors, and managed all financial strategy and activity at YMCA of the Rockies’ three properties including Estes Park Center, Snow Mountain Ranch and Camp Chief Ouray. He looks forward to having more time to pursue traveling, hiking trips and photography during retirement.
Chris Jorgensen has been named the new chief financial officer and begins this month. He brings more than 15 years of experience in operational leadership in the nonprofit space to YMCA of the Rockies, most recently as the senior vice president of strategy and operations at OneChild, an international child development organization that serves more than 43,000 children in 14 countries. Jorgensen and his family will be relocating to Estes Park from Colorado Springs.
“I have always admired the rich history of YMCA of the Rockies and am humbled to be a part of an organization with such a tremendous mission,” said Jorgensen. “The legacy that Scott Pope has built is remarkable and I hope to carry what he has created forward into the future, continuing to provide sound financial leadership and stewardship for the Association.”
