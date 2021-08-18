The past week was a time of opportunity for Estes Park and a whirlwind of service for me. Two examples follow.
The first took place at the Larimer County Fair in Loveland early Sunday morning, August 8. At the fair, the Lions Club of Loveland was hosting a pancake breakfast for rodeo participants and fans. Elected officials from throughout Larimer County and I were there to serve pancakes and pour coffee. Having been a Lion for 31 years, it was great fun hanging out with fellow Lions as they flipped pancakes. Plus, I appreciated getting to meet in-person with elected officials I'd previously merely engaged via Zoom.
I walked around the big tent where breakfast took place—refilling coffee cups and chatting up attendees—with County Commissioner Jody Shaddock-McNally. I talked with Gordon McLaughlin, District Attorney for the 8th Judicial District who offered to come to Estes Park, one of his favorite places, should we require his services. I also told Jeff Fisher, who’s running to replace term limited Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith, of our appreciation for the services the sheriff’s department provides. Troy Hamman, Mayor of Wellington and I reconnected after meeting at a gathering of mayors convened earlier this summer in Berthoud by Senator Hickenlooper. Irene Josey intercepted my coffee rounds to introduce herself and tell me she enjoys reading the weekly column I write, saying it connects her to the Estes community.
Afterwards, walking to my car I thought about the Lion’s motto—We Serve. As I did, I realized that as Estes’ mayor, my service includes being part of network of elected officials who collectively serve the common good, and that the Lion’s motto applied to us literally and figuratively.
On Thursday, August 12, I arose at my normal time, expecting a light day of events, calls, office hours and so on. After reading an email from Town Administrator Travis Machalek, I realized there’d be nothing ordinary about this day. Plans had changed. Congressman Joe Neguse had requested a roundtable discussion with some of the Town’s staff and its mayor. The roundtable would commence in four hours. The topics would include updates about federal funding for the roundabout at Highway 36 and Community Drive and completion of the Fall River Trail. Panicking, I rushed around the house trying to make myself presentable and then headed to Town Hall... much earlier than I’d planned.
As I parked the car, I thought, this is wonderful. Congressman Neguse and I have met several times. He’s a highly effective public servant and his Director of Community Affairs, Jill Adler Grano competently works to meet Estes’ needs.
Congressman Neguse began the roundtable by sharing that our two priority projects didn’t receive funding in the just enacted infrastructure bill. He went on saying he’d seek funding for them in a subsequent bill. In support of his efforts, staff of the Town offered information about the two priorities, other areas of need and challenges experienced when seeking funding for both. Neguse and his aide did a good deal of note taking and questioning while listening to Town Administrator Machalek, Directors Bergsten, Muhonen and Garner, as well as TAB Chair Morris and Co-Chair Street.
Reflecting on the examples above, a deep feeling of gratitude overcomes me as think about the opportunity the townspeople have given me to advance the common good of their town. In that spirit I strive to establish connections on their behalf. And by so doing I hope to serve.
