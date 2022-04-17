By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the snowy egret. April is spring migration for many birds and uncommon species show up in Estes Valley and Rocky Mountain National Park as they journey north. Lake Estes offers an ideal stopover location where birds can rest, and the snowy egret is one that sometimes makes an appearance in the area. Here are five more fun facts about this small, elegant heron.
1. It is believed that snowy egret mates cannot recognize each other except at the nest. To avoid being attacked by the other bird as an intruder at the nest, they do elaborate greeting displays to confirm their identity.
2. Snowy egrets find prey, such as invertebrates, amphibians and fish, by using a foot to stir up the mucky bottom in shallow bodies of water.
3. Another hunting method performed by the snowy egret is to stay perfectly still to wait for prey to swim by and then stab their bill into the water to catch the meal.
4. During the mating season, snowy egrets develop showy, lacy plumes on their head, neck and back.
5. Snowy egrets are colonial nesters selecting rookeries with not only snowy egrets but other herons and egrets, such as little blue herons, cattle egrets and black-crowned night herons. Although snowy egrets do not nest in Estes Park, there are small nesting populations in Colorado.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.