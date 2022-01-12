Tim Van Ryn, Associate Director at Crossroads Ministry of Estes Valley receives a check from recycled aluminum tabs from Susan Yarrington, Glen Haven, aka ‘The Tab Lady.’ At the end of 2021, 62 pounds of tabs netted close to $100.00 for needy families and individuals in the Estes Valley.
Individuals, businesses and service organizations place aluminum tabs from soda, beer, pet foods, soups, some canned vegetable, iced tea, energy drinks, tuna cans, etc. in collection containers around Estes Park and volunteers take the tabs, recycle them for cash, then donate the cash to help local at-risk individuals and their families, served by Crossroads Ministry of Estes Valley.
If you are interested in helping Crossroads receive ‘free’ money, start collecting aluminum tabs at home, family/friend gatherings, work, etc. then deposit them at a local business/service industry (see list below) or contact Susan for your own container at sgyarrington@gmail.com.
Tabs for Tough Times Locations:
• Summit Church kids (& parents)
• Ace Hardware
• City Hall
• Premier Members Credit Union
• Rocky Mountain Gateway
• Sandwich Mafia on Cleave Street
• School District Office
• Larimer County Office
• Park Supply
• NAPA Auto Supply
• The Glen Haven General Store
• Bank of Colorado
• US Bank
• All Public Schools: Teacher Lounges
In addition to the businesses and organizations in Estes, a ‘shout out’ to several families from Glen Haven and Estes Park, who drop off tabs at our home. Bless your commitment to others! You know who you are!
