The Estes Forward Comprehensive Plan is in the final public review phase prior to its anticipated adoption by the end of 2022. The draft plan reflects the guidance of the community as collected throughout the two-year planning process. The open house is an opportunity for community members to review the overall plan, talk with the planning team, and provide final comments on the draft plan. The event will include breakout sessions focused on the topics of housing, land use, and the natural environment. Spanish interpreters will be available. Children are welcome. Food will be provided.
Community Development Director Jessica Garner commented, “This open house is an opportunity for us to gather as a community and celebrate a monumental accomplishment. Together we have created a guiding document that reflects the goals, standards and policies that will help us pursue our shared vision for the future of the Estes Valley.”
The draft Comprehensive Plan will be available for public review and comments from Oct. 1 - 23 on the project website at www.engageestes.org. The final steps in the planning process include an Oct. 18 study session between the Estes Park Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee and the Estes Park Planning Commission; a Nov. 15 Planning Commission public hearing; and finally, a special meeting and public hearing held by the Estes Park Town Board to consider adoption of the plan in late November or early December. Public meeting information is posted as it becomes available at www.estes.org/boardsandmeetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.