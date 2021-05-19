The Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center (EPRNC) connects nonprofit partners via the monthly Partnership Network meetings. This gives our Estes Park nonprofits a chance to provide updates, identify opportunities to collaborate, and engage in focused problem solving. This meeting also connects Estes Park to our regional and state-wide partner agencies that have offices down the valley, but serve our community.
In a recent meeting, EPNRC learned that the local hospital has completed its last vaccine clinic. This is not because our community is at an “all clear” for completing vaccinations, but because of seasonal capacity. It does take a (large) village to pull them off!
In the same meeting, we learned that the Northern Colorado Health Alliance (NCHA, the same people that have been hosting special enrollment clinics for health care coverage this spring) are coming to Estes with a mobile vaccine clinic. We spoke with Tanya Trujillo, Director of Community Health Development for the NOCO Health Alliance about these mobile clinics.
On May 30, the state’s Mobile Vaccination Bus will be at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church from 8 am -12 pm and the Community Recreation Center from 1 - 5 pm.
What vaccines are available at the mobile clinic?
We will have 2 options for vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. The Pfizer vaccine is available to all individuals 12 and older. The mobile clinic will come back one month later for the second shot, if required.
What motivates NOCO Health to do this kind of clinic?
The Northern Colorado Health Alliance has a dedication to providing equitable opportunities for a community to actively engage in their health, wellness, and access to care. We want to assist in helping communities thrive. Providing vaccination opportunities to all is an effort that we are fully engaged in. Our goal is to bring these opportunities to locations that are accessible and decrease barriers. With the Mobile Vaccine Bus, there is no need for an appointment, and individuals and families can be vaccinated without having to schedule it.
Why does the state have a Mobile Vaccine Bus?
NCHA has partnered with the Governor’s office of equity and Colorado Department of Public Health to provide mobile opportunities in effort to reduce barriers. The community health clinics are doing a great job, however trying to access an appointment is often a limitation, especially when there is a digital platform that needs to be utilized for making the appointment.
How did you find a partnership with the church?
We have partnered with several churches in our region to provide vaccination opportunities for their parishioners. We want to bring vaccination opportunities to locations that are convenient and comfortable. It also assists with vaccine hesitancy when trusted clergy is engaged with the event.
Do people just show up?
Yes, no appointment or documentation is required.
Why outreach to Estes Park?
Traditionally there are more services and resources in larger communities. Mobile clinics allow us to bring the same services to the small towns where people live, work, and play.
Will there be translators available for Spanish speakers?
Yes, we will have several bi-lingual staff members on-site at all of the clinics. We are trying to bridge gaps of service for Latinos and underserved populations.
Are there other clinics scheduled?
We would love to work with employers, organizations, or any partner agencies to set up future clinics.
Is there other information about this program that is important to share?
We would like to stress the fact that this is open to all, no appointment is needed. Stop by at your availability and do your part to protect yourself and others.
To schedule a mobile clinic at your worksite or organization, contact Tanya Trujillo, Director of Community Health Development at 970.346.2505 or ttrujillo.alliance@nocoha.org.
