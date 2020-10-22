Bank of Estes Park Donating For Firefighting Relief Efforts

The Bank of Estes Park is donating $5,000 to the Glen Haven and Estes Park fire departments. They are encouraging the community to make donations as well. Donations can be made at any branch of the Bank of Estes Park.
