The Town’s Parking & Transit Division is excited to announce that the 2022 Estes Transit (Free Shuttle) Sponsorship Program is now open to new sponsors. The sponsorship program offers interested individuals, nonprofits and/or businesses a way to market their business or organizational offerings in a highly visible manner, while also supporting the Town’s seasonal shuttle service.
There is a variety of sponsorship levels to meet budgets of all sizes, with some sponsorships starting at $350 for the entire summer season. Sponsorships are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and opportunities will sell out quickly.
Interested sponsors can access the 2022 sponsorship application online by visiting www.estes.org/shuttles, or request a copy via email by contacting Vanessa Solesbee, Parking & Transit Manager, at vsolesbee@estes.org. Applications must be received no later than Friday, April 8.
Sponsorship investments will fund operational costs related to services offered by the Town’s free shuttles, supporting the continuation of free shuttle rides for guests and residents annually in the Estes Valley.
2022 summer and special event service information for Estes Transit can be found at www.estes.org/shuttles.
