By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the yellow-rumped warbler. Although the weather forecast might still contain predictions of snow for several more weeks, the calendar turns to spring on the 20th. With the arrival of spring comes the arrival of the spring migrants. One of the smallest birds to arrive in Estes Valley each spring is the yellow-rumped warbler. Here are five more fun facts about this petite bird.
1. Weighing only about a half ounce, the yellow-rumped warbler is one of the smallest birds that visits Estes Valley but actually considered a medium-sized warbler.
2. The yellow-rumped warbler is one of the most common and widespread warblers in North America, with an estimated breeding population of about 130 million.
3. Unlike most warblers that migrate to the tropics in the winter, the yellow-rumped warbler can winter as far north as Seattle and New England because it adapts its diet to feed on berries during the cold months.
4. Yellow-rumped warblers can be identified by their trademark yellow rump patch as it flies away.
5. There are two different-looking forms of the yellow-rumped warbler. The western “Audubon’s” warbler has a gray and yellow plumage with yellow throat while the eastern “Myrtle” warbler has a white throat and belly and black around the eyes, giving it a masked appearance.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
