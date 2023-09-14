Land Trust Welcomes Community Engagement Coordinator To Staff

The Estes Valley Land Trust welcomes Alicia Rochambeau as its newest staff member. In her role as Community Engagement Coordinator, Alicia will oversee the Conservation Easement Monitoring Program, recruit and train a large team of volunteers, organize the annual Student Film Festival, and conduct outreach efforts for the non-profit. “I’m thrilled to work for such a dynamic organization. Preserving and protecting the Estes Valley’s open space is critical work and I am very impressed by the thoughtful approach taken by the Board of Directors, the volunteers and staff to further this mission.” Alicia remarked.
Alicia has several personal and professional ties to the community that she will harness in the new position. A Colorado native, she came to Estes Park in 2008 to work for the Rocky Mountain Nature Association (now Rocky Mountain Conservancy) facilitating interpretive hikes for students from the Front Range, many visiting the national park for their first time. Later she served as the Curator of Education and Collections at the Estes Park Museum where she developed programs and cared for artifacts that share the history of the Estes Valley. Most recently, Alicia was licensed as a K-12 teacher and taught English Language Development at the Estes Park School District and worked with the community’s emerging bilinguals to support learning English alongside grade level content. A resident of Estes Park for 15 years, Alicia helped in the formation of the Estes Park Cycling Coalition and led the non-profit as its first Board President. Alicia enjoys an array of outdoor activities that she can do with her husband and young daughter. “I am so grateful that Alicia is joining our staff” said Jeffrey Boring, Executive Director of the Estes Valley Land Trust. “She has strong ties to the Estes Park community and will help the land trust continue to conserve land and better serve all our community members.”
About the Estes Valley Land Trust - Founded in 1987 by Estes Park residents, the Estes Valley Land Trust is a nationally recognized land conservation organization that has preserved nearly 10,000 acres of land and some of the most iconic landscapes in the Estes Valley. Please consider becoming a member of the land trust at www.evlandtrust.org/donate.
